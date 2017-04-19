Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Dusit first hotel group in Thailand to accept WeChat Pay

BANGKOK: Dusit Hotels & Resorts has signed a partnership agreement with Ksher (WeChat Pay Thailand) and Asset Bright Public Co Ltd to accept WeChat Pay at Dusit Hotels and Resorts.

Wednesday 19 April 2017, 08:52AM

WeChat Pay is part of China’s largest mobile instant messaging app, WeChat, which to date has over 800 million active users. It allows users to pay bills, order goods, transfer money to other users, and pay in selected stores directly via smartphone using credit from their personal WeChat Pay accounts.

Under the new partnership agreement, Dusit Hotels & Resorts will be the first hotel group in Thailand to accept WeChat Pay at its restaurants, spas, participating outlets, and for hotel rooms upon check-out, initially at its owned properties in Thailand and subsequently its other properties around the world. Users will be able to pay their hotel bills by simply scanning a QR code to have the relevant fee deducted from their accounts.

Authorised by the Bank of Thailand, Asset Bright Public Co Ltd will process all e-payments made via WeChat Pay at Dusit hotels in Thailand. Ksher, meanwhile, will implement and maintain the WeChat Pay system, including providing online security and technical support.

According to figures released by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), 8.75 million Chinese tourists visited the Kingdom in 2016 and Chinese visitors now account for 27% of all foreign travellers to Thailand. Dusit Hotels & Resorts believes implementing WeChat Pay at its owned properties in Thailand will prove an attractive proposition for Chinese visitors who are well aware of the security and convenience that WeChat Pay affords.

“In China’s top-tier cities, approximately 90% of stores now accept WeChat Pay as a payment method and the platform’s reach is starting to expand globally,” said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit Hotels & Resorts.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

“Chinese tourists are high value market and increasingly significant to our business, so it’s important we do all we can to cater to their needs. By implementing WeChat Pay, our Chinese guests will now be able to benefit from favourable exchange rates and occasional exclusive promotions, so we are confident it will be a huge success.”

Donald Tang, Vice President of Global Business Development at Ksher, said, “As WeChat Pay’s strategic partner in Thailand, we work together with Asset Bright to provide secure, stable and advanced mobile payment solutions designed to provide the utmost of convenience to Chinese travellers. We are delighted that Dusit Hotels & Resorts is the first hotel group in Thailand to adopt WeChat Pay, and we now look forward to working with the company to delight its Chinese guests.”

Premchai Kusolrerkdee, Deputy Managing Director, Asset Bright Public Co Ltd, added, “We are fast moving towards a cashless future where transactions are made seamlessly online. As WeChat Pay allows Chinese guests at Dusit Hotels & Resorts to pay for rooms and services securely, easily, and without currency exchange, we believe this will lead to more transactions made at each hotel, making it a solution that benefits all parties involved.”

In addition to all Dusit hotels in China, WeChat Pay is now accepted at all Dusit-owned hotels in Thailand, including Dusit Thani Bangkok, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Dusit Thani Pattaya, Dusit Thani Hua Hin, DusitPrincess Korat, DusitPrincess Chiang Mai, DusitPrincess Srinakarin Bangkok, and dusitD2Chiang Mai. Dusit Hotels & Resorts will also introduce the service at its international properties in the near future.

 

 
Related stories

Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket garbage truck kills another, driver charged

Jor12, I differ, from the article the motorcycle pulled up, on the LEFT, of the truck, this is illegal, he should have been on tne right, by being on ...(Read More)

Phuket garbage truck kills another, driver charged

Sounds like a load of rubbish to me 555. Seriously it sounds like malicious intent by the truck driver as it would be almost impossible to NOT see the...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket's 'Seven Days of Danger'

The 3 major offences listed i.e. no helmet, no seatbelt & no licence do not cause collisions but they represent 84% of the fines.(Collisions are h...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket's 'Seven Days of Danger'

Come on Joe12...the Changs must be wearing you down. You make it sound like the number of reported incidents was something impressive. I'm asser...(Read More)

Phi Phi national park officer charged for fraud

So, I'll be curious to see what kind of nonsense punishment will be doled out to this greedy little thief. I'm guessing that since he confess...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket's 'Seven Days of Danger'

Jor 12, yeh let's report it, you have to give your phone number address all your details then 2-3 days later you wind up committing "suicide&...(Read More)

British PM calls for early general election on June 8

vvvvv Fed up with getting errors after taking the time to comment. What is going wrong at PN?...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket's 'Seven Days of Danger'

@Jor12,regarding hordes of police.I think some people here would love to live in a total controlled police state.Same as the former GDR.Wouldnt be sur...(Read More)

All vans to be replaced by microbuses by 2022

Jor 12, you can back & forth all you like but at the end of the day posters comments are their opinions whether you agree with them or not. Are th...(Read More)

Phi Phi national park officer charged for fraud

Very bad boy. BAHT 400 fine. Only police may take bribes and cash payments. Its a turf war!...(Read More)
