PHUKET: The hunt for Phra Dhammajayo, the monk wanted in connection with a multi-billion-baht embezzlement scandal at the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative, reached Phuket’s neighbouring province Phang Nga today as officials from the Department of Special Investigation and soldiers searched two luxury villas in the province.

Friday 9 June 2017, 03:30PM

DSI officials together with soldiers carried out a raid on hilltop properties in Takua Thung district of Phang Nga in the hope of catching the fugitive monk. However, the raid left officials leaving the properties empty handed.

Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) Col Paisit Wongmuang confirmed to The Phuket News that the properties which were raided are located on a mountain in Khlong Khian and belong to a Phuket property developer.

However, he would not divulge any further information on this issue.

It is also alleged that the mansions are located within the Khuan Toh La forest reserve.

The raid came after DSI officials suspected that Phra Dhammajayo, 72, former abbot of Wat Phra Dhammakaya was using them as a hideout since escaping arrest earlier this year.