BANGKOK: The driver of a six-wheel truck that careened wildly through Bangkok’s Ekamai area yesterday afternoon (Dec 21), hitting 36 vehicles, was high on crystal methamphetamine, or ya ice, police allege.

Thursday 22 December 2016, 08:52AM

Driver Ekapot Yotsiri, after his arrest in Ekamai area following his rampage through traffic at the wheel of a truck, hitting 30 cars and 6 motorcycles. Photo: Patipat Janthong

The rampage terrified other road users and pedestrians.

Metropolitan Police Chief Sanit Mahathavorn told a media conference that Ekapot Yotsiri, 27, was found with 1.93 grams of crystal meth in his possession. He admitted he had taken the drug three days ago to relieve stress after his wife walked out on him.

Before the wild ride he had driven the truck, owned by Chaipiwat Co, to deliver construction materials to a customer in Saphan Khwai area and was on the way back to his office in the Samyan area. He was driving in the wrong lane, which was also the bus lane, so a police officer stopped him.

Mr Ekapot said he realised that he did not have any money on him, so he quickly drove off, and that is when his troubles really began.

Lt Gen Sanit said Ekapot had previously been arrested for drugs on four occasions. Police did not believe the last time he used the drug was three days ago. His urine test yesterday came out “purple”, which meant he had a lot of the drug in his body.

Ekapot will be charged with drug possession, careless driving and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Lt Gen Sanit said the first accident occurred when the truck hit a police motorcycle. Police then tried repeatedly to stop the truck. Finally they shot out its tyres on Ekamai Rd and the truck came to a stop near the end of Ekamai Rd.

Ekapot got down from the truck cab and ran toward BTS Ekamai Station. About 20 passers-by helped police stop and arrest him.

Ekapot said he had taken the drug off and on for the past three years, usually when he was driving, but had never had an accident. He said he did not know what he had done.

Sen Sgt Maj Chamnarn Boonvitayakul of Phaya Thai Traffic Police was the rider of the police motorcycle first hit by the truck as it fled. Mr Ekapot then continued on, hitting 30 cars and six motorcycles in total.

“If he could not go forward, he went backwards, without considering that his action would cause damage to others,” said Sen Sgt Maj Chamnarn.

One of the victims, Sompetch Jiamanaeethaveesin posted a video on his Facebook page, Sompetch.

He said he left his office at 1pm to drive to Thon Buri when he “countered” the truck, being driven as though the driver were on drugs.

