Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Driven to distraction: Pyongyang’s ‘traffic ladies’ emblematic image of the North Korean capital

NORTH KOREA: Snapping their heads from side to side, marching into the roads in close-fitting blue uniforms and black heels, the “traffic ladies” who marshal vehicles at the intersections of Pyongyang are an emblematic image of the North Korean capital.

tourism, transport, police,

AFP

Sunday 25 June 2017, 02:00PM

This photo, taken on June 5, shows a traffic security officer standing on duty at an intersection in Pyongyang. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP
This photo, taken on June 5, shows a traffic security officer standing on duty at an intersection in Pyongyang. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP

Officially known as traffic security officers but universally referred to as traffic ladies, they are chosen for their looks in a society that remains traditionalist in many respects.

They must leave the role if they marry, and have a finite shelf-life, with compulsory retirement looming at just 26.

The 300-odd ladies are unique to Pyongyang, which North Korean authorities are always keen to present in the best possible light despite their nuclear-armed country’s impoverished status, and ensure a steady supply of photogenic young women who are the favourite subject of visiting tourists and journalists.

“They are representing the capital city,” explained a senior officer of the ministry of public security, which supervises traffic regulation. “That’s why they are selected based on their appearance and physique.”

No age limit applies to their roughly 400 male counterparts – who tend to be stationed at roundabouts.

The rules were because “normally, the women in our country marry at the age of 26 or 27”, explained the officer, who did not want to be named. “Because the role is tough and difficult, they can only do the job when they are single.”

The traffic ladies were originally introduced in the 1980s, when vehicles were a rarity on the streets of Pyongyang and remained so for decades, giving rise to the surreal sight of them directing – with precision and energy – non-existent cars on wide but deserted boulevards.

As part of North Korea’s security forces they hold officer ranks, and Snr Cpt Ri Myong-Sim, 24, said: “I have to carry out each and every action with discipline and spirit.”

A seven-year veteran, she cuts an imposing presence in her high-peaked cap and white gloves.

Her “tough training” had involved “exhausting repetition” of the moves, she said.

“But every time I felt that, the thing that kept me going and drove me was the thought that our leader, who cares for only the happiness of our people all year long, was watching us work,” she said, standing ramrod-straight at the Changjon crossroads in central Pyongyang.

“So I could practice throughout the night and keep going on the next day without feeling tired at all.”

Ordinary North Koreans normally only express officially approved sentiments when questioned by foreign media.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

An obelisk down the road proclaimed: “The Great President Kim Il-Sung and the Great Leader Kim Jong-Il will always be with us.”

Vehicle numbers have increased in the capital in recent years as authorities quietly liberalise the economy, leading to growth despite United Nations sanctions imposed over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programmes, although the North keeps most statistics secret and precise figures are not available.

Traffic lights have been introduced at most intersections, but the ladies – who say they work an hour on, an hour off, although their feet can still get sore – have no fear of their blue uniforms being replaced by red, amber and green.

The lights “help the humans do their jobs more easily”, said Ri.

Their kit includes thick cotton coats for winter – when their breath condenses instantly in the bitter cold - flashing orange halters for night work, and sunscreen.

“The great leader shows them endless care and love,” the ministry officer said. “That’s why they do their best in their efforts, to repay the great love of the great presidents and dear Respected Marshal Kim Jong-Un.”

The traffic ladies are “second to none” as a photo subject for tourists visiting Pyongyang, said Simon Cockerell, general manager of specialist travel agency Koryo Tours, who has been leading trips to North Korea for more than 15 years.

“They appear to have the dual function of directing traffic and brightening up the streets of the capital,” he said.

“I don’t believe there has been a tourist who has visited Pyongyang and not taken a photo of a traffic lady.

“I think it would be no exaggeration to call them iconic,” he added – although they were “somewhat objectified” by visitors.

With retirement ahead Snr Cpt Ri is taking a training course to become a teacher.

But she let the facade of discipline slip when asked if the focus was annoying.

“We are so concentrated on doing our jobs we rarely notice the attention,” she giggled.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket officials exasperated over dumping in Karon

How about remote controlled CCTV Cams, directed on the spots, from high elevation in trees or light masts? Zoom in on the culprits, catch them, 2000 ...(Read More)

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

Jor12,the misreading/not understanding was regarding Kurts comment.I absolutely agree with your opinion....(Read More)

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

Jor12, the article also states "The case first drew the attention of the media after one parent circulated a video clip allegedly showing the sch...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Jor12... Collusion:secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy in order to deceive others. Once again, not the correct usage, and I did NOT say coll...(Read More)

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

eagle...no, it says nothing at all about the Director, only a denial and being a well organised plot. "The director WAS SAID to have had his depu...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Paully44...merely commented on your illogical post. Don't know how you arrive at your conclusion. If you have any evidence you should be doing som...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Rorii..there is no evidence of collusion by parents. However, if there is, it lends further credence to my analysis of the kids being entrepreneurial ...(Read More)

Fears for thousands of tower block residents after London inferno

Let's hope that Thai Government also looks into cladding ( outer coverings) of high rise buildings. It will give peace of mind when the thai Gove...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Sounds noble. Could it be though that these officially non-thai citizens / children... are not sharing a cut of thier earnings with..... Aaaaah. ...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Kurt; I'm well aware of the antics but have to correct him. Jor 12; your assertion that is must be a foreigner whom can't read the Thai langua...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.