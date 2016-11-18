GOLF: Laguna Golf was honoured with a double win at the prestigious 17th annual International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) Awards 2017 held in conjunction with the International Golf Travel Market in Mallorca, Spain yesterday (Nov 17).

Mr Paul Wilson, Laguna Golf Assistant Vice President/Group Golf Director (left )and Ms Chi Phan, Laguna Lăng Cô Assistant Vice President, Director of Operations with the award trophies at the ceremony.

Laguna Golf Lăng Cô was voted for the first time as 2017 IAGTO Golf Resort of the Year while Laguna Golf Phuket won the 2017 IAGTO Sustainability Award for Community Value. The gala ceremony was attended by 1,200 golf industry professionals from 70 countries.

Mr Paul Wilson, Laguna Golf Assistant Vice President/Group Golf Director said, “Laguna Golf, part of Banyan Tree Group, is proud to be recognised by the established IAGTO Awards with two prestigious awards. Echoing the Group’s ethos of Asian-inspired hospitality and sustainability, IAGTO provides the platform for us to raise the bar and spur us to be forward-thinking in the continual strive for service excellence while leading the way in sustainability for a superior golf experience.”

Ms Chi Phan, Laguna Lăng Cô Assistant Vice President, Director of Operations added: “Winning the IAGTO Golf Resort of the Year award is a significant milestone and recognition to Laguna Golf Lăng Cô team’s dedication in providing high quality resort and course facilities with exceptional experience. It comes on the heels of the recent 2nd annual Laguna Golf Classic hosted by Laguna Golf brand ambassador and course designer Sir Nick Faldo and we are set to welcome our guests for the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final in March 2017.”

Commenting on Laguna Golf Phuket winning the IAGTO Sustainability Award for Community Value, GEO Chief Executive Jonathan Smith said: “Laguna Golf Phuket, in Thailand, has been dedicated to community relations and corporate social responsibility since its establishment in 1984 within the grounds of a disused tin mine.

“By turning profits back into key ethically motivated purposes – cultural diversity, social equity, educational empowerment, promotion of health and sports, and environmental preservation – the resort is able to function as a community within a community, safeguarding its ecological and cultural heritage and promoting a shared prosperity. For this reason and the wider value it provides, Laguna Golf Phuket wins the Community Value category.”