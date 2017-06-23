Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Donkeys at dawn in Kasbah

ALGERIA: It’s a rubbish job, but someone has to do it. Or some animal: in the alleyways of Algiers’ famed Kasbah, donkeys shift tonnes of trash every day.

tourism, pollution, environment, animals, culture,

AFP

Sunday 25 June 2017, 10:00AM

A garbage collector leads donkeys in the old part of Algiers, known as the “Kasbah”, as they collect the rubbish in the alleyways of this medina built during the 10th century under Zirid rule. Photo: Ryad Kramdi/AFP
A garbage collector leads donkeys in the old part of Algiers, known as the “Kasbah”, as they collect the rubbish in the alleyways of this medina built during the 10th century under Zirid rule. Photo: Ryad Kramdi/AFP

Some streets in the Kasbah are so narrow that single file is necessary. Others are wider but are steep and stepped, ruling out more usual rubbish collection methods.

Hence the resort to animal power to keep this World Heritage Site clean.

Unesco calls the Algerian capital’s Kasbah “an outstanding example of a historic Maghreb city”, and says it greatly influenced town-planning in the western Mediterranean and sub-Saharan Africa.

But without its donkeys loaded with huge panniers and accompanied by their green-uniformed handlers, the Kasbah would sink under the weight of its own refuse.

At dawn, the dozen garbage collectors of the Kasbah “saddle up” their charges with “chouaris”, home-made baskets made of rushes, and climb the long stairs to Bab J’did, one of the gates of the old city.

There the teams split up and go their separate routes. The donkeys know their rounds off by heart.

Man and beast negotiate the vertiginous streets of this medina built during the 10th century under Zirid rule, a dynasty of Berber origin that reigned over most of the Maghreb.

Sprawling over some 105 hectares, the Kasbah is a mass muddle of buildings constructed on a steep uneven slope 118 metres in height.

Some houses are so old and dilapidated that they would collapse if not propped up by wooden or metal beams.

The collectors gather the rubbish in bags or by hand, and once a “chouari” is full, the donkey goes all the way back to the top where its load is transferred to trucks.

Each donkey’s load weighs up to 50 kilograms, and more than two tons of trash are collected every day.

Come rain, shine or searing summer heat, the Kasbah Horse Unit as it is officially known works a seven-day week.

This method of garbage gathering dates back to the arrival in Algiers of the Ottomans in the 16th century.

Despite constant collections, the waste quickly piles up again.

“We’re doing about 10 rounds” a day, sighed weather-beaten 57-year-old Amer Moussa who said he was looking forward to retirement.

If the task wasn’t difficult enough already, Moussa said he was tired of rubbish being thrown anywhere, and rubble or old furniture being chucked away with household waste.

17th Architect and Engineering Exhibition 2017

Vacant lots where homes once stood have become dumping grounds where scavenging alley cats root through rubbish.

Kadour Hanafi, now an executive with Netcom which handles garbage collection in the city, is himself a former rubbish collector in the Kasbah.

He said some Kasbadjis, as the residents are known, look upon them with contempt.

Bad jokes as they pass are common: “Look, there’s a donkey – and there’s a donkey with him.”

Abdellah Khenfoussi, a Netcom official who grew up in the Kasbah and still lives there, fondly remembers a time when residents would wash down the paved streets every morning.

Fatma, wearing the long white “haik” dress of Algerian women, rails against the sordid conditions into which the area has sunk.

“It used to be well-kept,” the 74-year-old said of the Kasbah, which in 1957 was the heart of the Battle of Algiers during the 1954-1962 war of independence against France.

“Everyone knew everyone else and we all helped clean up. But now most of the original residents have left, and new arrivals have no idea of the Kasbah’s (historic) value,” Fatma said.

After climbing and descending for seven or eight hours, which is exhausting for both collector and donkey, the dawn patrol returns to the stables.

The late shift then takes over. Throughout the day, donkeys and green boiler-suited collectors are a regular sight in the historic district.

There are 52 donkeys in the Kasbah Horse Unit, acquired in the same manner as official vehicles – by public tender, said Netcom communications head Nassima Yakoubi.

Each animal must be in good physical shape, be upwards of 1.5 metres in height and weigh more than 100kg.

They join the unit aged between four and eight, and have a working life of around 20 years.

You might expect that the animals then enjoy a well-earned retirement, maybe at the zoo.

That is indeed their destination, but not as residents: to the anguish of their former companions the rubbish collectors, the worn out donkeys of the Algiers Kasbah become lunch for lions.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket officials exasperated over dumping in Karon

How about remote controlled CCTV Cams, directed on the spots, from high elevation in trees or light masts? Zoom in on the culprits, catch them, 2000 ...(Read More)

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

Jor12,the misreading/not understanding was regarding Kurts comment.I absolutely agree with your opinion....(Read More)

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

Jor12, the article also states "The case first drew the attention of the media after one parent circulated a video clip allegedly showing the sch...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Jor12... Collusion:secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy in order to deceive others. Once again, not the correct usage, and I did NOT say coll...(Read More)

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

eagle...no, it says nothing at all about the Director, only a denial and being a well organised plot. "The director WAS SAID to have had his depu...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Paully44...merely commented on your illogical post. Don't know how you arrive at your conclusion. If you have any evidence you should be doing som...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Rorii..there is no evidence of collusion by parents. However, if there is, it lends further credence to my analysis of the kids being entrepreneurial ...(Read More)

Fears for thousands of tower block residents after London inferno

Let's hope that Thai Government also looks into cladding ( outer coverings) of high rise buildings. It will give peace of mind when the thai Gove...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Sounds noble. Could it be though that these officially non-thai citizens / children... are not sharing a cut of thier earnings with..... Aaaaah. ...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Kurt; I'm well aware of the antics but have to correct him. Jor 12; your assertion that is must be a foreigner whom can't read the Thai langua...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.