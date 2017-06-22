Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Donations pour in for singing boy with brain tumour

BANGKOK: Donations and sympathy poured in for a 13-year-old boy diagnosed in the late stage of brain cancer after he entered a televised singing contest in the hope of writing off the large debt his mother incurred treating his illness.

culture, health,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 22 June 2017, 10:05AM

Jetsada ‘Nong Big’ Yen-anong, 13, diagnosed with brain cancer, sings in the hope of writing off the B95,000 debt incurred by his mother, at the ‘Mic Mod Nee’ singing contest broadcast by Workpoint Channel on Monday. His plight drew sympathy and donations totalling more than B7.5mn in one day. Photo: @MicModNee Facebook page
Jetsada ‘Nong Big’ Yen-anong, 13, diagnosed with brain cancer, sings in the hope of writing off the B95,000 debt incurred by his mother, at the ‘Mic Mod Nee’ singing contest broadcast by Workpoint Channel on Monday. His plight drew sympathy and donations totalling more than B7.5mn in one day. Photo: @MicModNee Facebook page

Donations for Jetsada “Nong Big’’ Yen-anong totalled more than B7.5 million by Tuesday evening (June 20). Donors paid the money into an account opened on his behalf by Workpoint at Kasikorn bank.

Workpoint Channel’s “Mic Mod Nee” (microphone paying off debts) singing contest posted a message on its Facebook account say no more donations were being accepted.

“Deepest thanks for Thai people’s generosity for Nong Big and his family. Donations are enough and we would like to stop receiving donations from now. Nong Big and his family convey their heartfelt thanks to all of you,” the message said.

The plight of the 13-year-old boy from northeastern Chaiyaphum province’s Nong Bua Rawe district tugged at viewers’ heartstrings when the boy told programme host Somkiart “Sena Ling” Chanprame why he applied to take part in the show, during a live interview on Monday night (June 19).

Nong Big said he wanted to do something to help his mother Buaphan Chaisorn, 36, and his 15-year-old sister escape the burden of a B95,000 debt.

Mrs Buaphan had borrowed the money from a village fund to grow vegetables to feed the family of three and to cover her son’s medical bills.

After a 3 centimetre tumour was discovered on his brain stem, he underwent surgery and chemotherapy, but his condition has not improved.

The boy has collapsed twice this year, each time he stopped breathing and was revived.

He watched the Mic Mod Nee programme and asked his mother to apply on his behalf to appear on the show. He told her he had nothing to lose by entering the contest. If he did not succeed, he would still get B5,000 in travel costs from the host to return home.

His application form was submitted a few months ago, and he was finally called to sing a song on the show on Monday night.

Host Sena Ling, the three judges and many members of the audience burst into tears on hearing Nong Big’s story. When he sang, many cried again. Donations poured in after the show and throughout Tuesday.

Jetsada and his mother yesterday (June 21) expressed their gratitude to everybody and the television programme for helping them.

Nong Big said he was overwhelmed, his heart touched by the generous donations and the encouragement he received. He said he would continue to fight against his illness.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Court upholds prison terms for Dutchman, Thai wife

Saltydog,what has a bridge to do with this article?...(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge under repair – again

The road has been like this for at least 3 weeks and is dangerous particularly at night. Mayor Aroon ....why aren't there signs advising the dange...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Jor12, in the article it only states "always tells officials not to let them [tea money payments] TAKE PLACE AT SCHOOLS" it does not say not...(Read More)

Court upholds prison terms for Dutchman, Thai wife

this bridge is fundementally flawed; it failed within ten days; the approaches are sealed surface over soil, no rock underneath to stabilize the appr...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Paully44...then if it's written in Thai, the offenders must therefore be farang...or non-Thai literate persons. ...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Rorii...then explain what it means when say, "...could be interpreted as let them {tea money payments] take place outside school." Are you s...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Pauly: same near my place! There is a yellow sign, warning with a fine of 2000 thb if people dump rubbish there at public land. The funny thing is,...(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge under repair – again

Asterix: How could that be possible?...(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge under repair – again

The hole may be a Thai leak in the funding of the project....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.