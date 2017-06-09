Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Don Sak-Surat Thani rail route under study

SURAT THANI: A new rail route from Don Sak to Surat Thani, covering 77 kilometres, is being studied to boost tourism in the South.

Bangkok Post

Friday 9 June 2017, 09:19AM

Don Sak Pier is the main departure point for ferries to Koh Samui. Photo:hyacint/wikimapia
Don Sak Pier is the main departure point for ferries to Koh Samui. Photo:hyacint/wikimapia

Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) deputy director Wilairat Sirisophonsin said the OTP held a first meeting on the planned new train route with representatives from the public and private sectors and local residents in Surat Thani, Daily News Online reported yesterday (June 8).

The OTP has come up with ideas to link southern rail routes in provinces in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea together. Thus, an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the new train route from Don Sak to Surat Thani is being studied for eight months from May to December this year.

Under the plan, the new train route will start at Phunphin Railway Station, passing Khao Hua Kwai and Bo Krang stations to Kanchanadit district and then to Don Sak district. The new route, covering 77km will pass 14 tambons in four districts of this southern province, said Ms Wilairat.

Currently, there are three railway stations on the route. Eleven more railway stations will be built for this new rail route.

The project, if it begins, will link tourism in the South with other important attractions in the Gulf of Thailand and reduce logistics costs and support the cargo transportation at Don Sak pier.

Read original story here.

 

 
