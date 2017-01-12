Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Domestic carriers cut fares to South

BANGKOK: Thai-registered airlines have begun offering discounted fares for domestic flights to the flood-stricken South.

Bangkok Post

Thursday 12 January 2017, 09:22AM

The departure hall of Don Mueang International Airport is constantly busy. Photo: Bangkok Post
The departure hall of Don Mueang International Airport is constantly busy. Photo: Bangkok Post

At least two carriers, Bangkok Airways and THAI Smile, have announced reduced fares, while others are planning to follow suit shortly.

Thai airlines were “advised” by the Transport Ministry to make available discounted tickets to ease travel to southern provinces hit hard by the severe flash floods.

The advisory comes after some low-cost carriers were taken to task earlier this week by a senior Trang politician for allegedly fleecing passengers who were stranded in flood zones.

Thai AirAsia, the country’s largest low-cost carrier, said yesterday (Jan 11) that it was in the process of rolling out special tickets for specific flights to flood-affected areas.

But Bangkok Airways yesterday announced discounted fares as low as B790 a trip, exclusive of service charges.

These discounted fares are available on the specific routes of Bangkok-Samui, Bangkok-Krabi, Bangkok-Phuket, Pattaya-Samui, Pattaya-Phuket and Phuket-Hat Yai until Jan 15, for travel from now until Jan 31.

THAI Smile’s discounted fares start at B999, one-way all-inclusive, for flights to and from affected cities such as Krabi, Surat Thani, Hat Yai and Narathiwat.

These tickets are available until Jan 15, with travel restricted to Jan 20.

Meanwhile, airlines like Thai AirAsia and Nok Air have offered to transport relief supplies from donors to the affected provinces, free of charge.

Read original story here.

 

 
