Dog poop for dessert: Turd-shaped treats a hit in Thailand

BANGKOK: It might turn some stomachs, but a dessert-maker in Thailand has been flooded with orders ever since she started crafting gelatinous sweets into the shape of dog poop.

humour, culture,

AFP

Monday 26 June 2017, 10:30AM

Wilaiwan Mee-Nguen shows off a dessert in the shape of dog poop that she prepared at her home in Bangkok. Photo: AFP/Roberto Schmidt
Wilaiwan Mee-Nguen shows off a dessert in the shape of dog poop that she prepared at her home in Bangkok. Photo: AFP/Roberto Schmidt

“It’s strange, no one else makes poop shapes. People like it!” Wilaiwan Mee-Nguen said from the small kitchen in her Bangkok home, where she whips up the unusual treats.

The 30-year-old office worker, who spends weekends working on her small side business, had experimented with a range of moulds for her sugary treats before she struck gold.

Now the “dog poop” desserts have become one of her most popular items, with the intrepid baker selling around 1,000 turd-shaped cakes a month for just under B35 a pop.

But not everyone is a fan.

“When I post on my Facebook page customers can see these desserts… There are people who like and some who dislike it.”

 

 
