DNA confirmation in screwdriver murder

BANGKOK: DNA tests have confirmed the blood of the Silpakorn University student killed with a screwdriver was found on the pants of the son of a Deputy Chief Investigator of the Kalasin Police.

Friday 17 March 2017, 08:56AM

Dechathorn Moonmanee, 21, (masked in black jacket), who has allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing a 24-year-old university student in the head with a screwdriver in Phetchaburi, is taken along with 15 other suspects from the Crime Suppression Division after interrogation to the Criminal Court, which extended his detention on Tuesday. Photo: Patipat Janthong
Dechathorn Moonmanee, 21, (masked in black jacket), who has allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing a 24-year-old university student in the head with a screwdriver in Phetchaburi, is taken along with 15 other suspects from the Crime Suppression Division after interrogation to the Criminal Court, which extended his detention on Tuesday. Photo: Patipat Janthong

It was also revealed that the Crime Suppression Division had still not called another suspect in the case, a politician’s nephew, in for questioning.

DNA checks were made of blood stains found on clothing taken from Dechathorn Moonmanee’s room in Bangkok, which police searched on Wednesday (Mar 15). Mr Dechathorn, also known as Bright, is a son of Lt Col Sakdinant Moonmanee, Deputy Chief Investigator of Kalasin province.

The DNA comparisons confirmed that blood found on the suspect’s pants was from murdered student Teerapong Thitathan. It would be important evidence in the case, Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, Deputy Police Chief, said yesterday (Mar 16).

Investigators also questioned Mr Teerapong’s mother, Areerat Chomloke, Gen Srivara said. Mrs Areerat raised the family’s concern that arrest warrants had not been issued for three more suspects in the case, one of them a young nephew of a local politician, Gen Srivara said.

The reference was to a politician in Phetchaburi province, where the murder occurred at a university dormitory late last month. 

Gen Srivara did not confirm if the suspect in question was the relative of a politician.

He said that based on answers from questioning of the detained suspects, one of the three additional suspects had not been present. Police would investigate whether that person helped mastermind the attack.

Police would need to further question witnesses to establish links between him and the case, as he was not at the crime scene.

Unit - 27

Investigators had learned that each of the suspects had been in a fight with friends of the slain victim, Gen Srivara said. He did not confirm if the suspect in question was the relative of a politician.

The Kalasin police officer’s 21-year-old son was among 16 suspects alleged to have attacked Mr Teerapong and his friends at their dormitory in Cha-am district of Phetchaburi about 1:30am on Feb 25.

The murdered student was fatally stabbed in the right side of his head with a screwdriver. The victim suffered several other injuries, but a post mortem examination confirmed the screwdriver killed him.

Two other students living in the dormitory were also severely hurt during the attack.

The police officer’s son, who has reportedly confessed, was refused bail and remanded in custody. The others were released on bail of B700,000 each.

A source said the motive for the attack was a quarrel between Detchathorn’s group and the victim’s friends over Detchathorn’s girlfriend, who is among the suspects.

Mrs Areerat received B110,000 compensation from the Justice Ministry yesterday.

Read original story here.

 

 
