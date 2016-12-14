But it’s 1Bar who continue to lead the table, and score big, following am easy 10-1 win at home to Happy End Bar. But this game also produced the surprise of the night when 1Bar’s Goh, who has already represented Thailand twice in Las Vegas, lost his singles game. A very rare event indeed.
Meanwhile, the most exciting game last Thursday was between Wet Dreams and Caddyshack, Kathu.
Wet Dreams were 1-5 down after the singles round, a round which saw Steve from Wet Dreams being 7-balled by Tony from Caddyshack, and then 1-6 after the first doubles game. However, Wet Dreams managed to bring the final score to 5-6 and keep them just 6 points off league leaders 1Bar.
Elsewhere, Simon and Oils took a good 8-3 win at home to Ting Tong Bar, Martin Swiss lost 4-7 at home to Genius Bar, Cool Hand Lukes took a good 3-8 win away to Champs Bar, while San Sabai Sports Bar had the week off as they were set to play league dropouts Min Bar.
This Thursday’s (Dec 15) action will be the last round of 2016 as the league goes into a three week break for the Christmas and New Year period. The league will recommence on January 5.
League Table
1Bar 21
Dirty Nellies 15
Wet Dreams 15
Cool Hand Lukes 14
Genius 14
Simon & Oils 12
Caddyshack (Kathu) 11
Ting Tong 9
Happy Ending 7
San Sabai 5
Martin Swiss 4
Champs Bar 3
Green Mango 2
Min Bar 0