POOL: Dirty Nellies went up to 2nd place in the Patong Pool League (PPL) following last Thursday’s (Dec 8) games after they romped to a 10-1 at home to Green Mango. Green Mango sit 2nd to bottom after picking up just two points so far this season.

Wednesday 14 December 2016, 10:37AM

But it’s 1Bar who continue to lead the table, and score big, following am easy 10-1 win at home to Happy End Bar. But this game also produced the surprise of the night when 1Bar’s Goh, who has already represented Thailand twice in Las Vegas, lost his singles game. A very rare event indeed.

Meanwhile, the most exciting game last Thursday was between Wet Dreams and Caddyshack, Kathu.

Wet Dreams were 1-5 down after the singles round, a round which saw Steve from Wet Dreams being 7-balled by Tony from Caddyshack, and then 1-6 after the first doubles game. However, Wet Dreams managed to bring the final score to 5-6 and keep them just 6 points off league leaders 1Bar.

Elsewhere, Simon and Oils took a good 8-3 win at home to Ting Tong Bar, Martin Swiss lost 4-7 at home to Genius Bar, Cool Hand Lukes took a good 3-8 win away to Champs Bar, while San Sabai Sports Bar had the week off as they were set to play league dropouts Min Bar.

This Thursday’s (Dec 15) action will be the last round of 2016 as the league goes into a three week break for the Christmas and New Year period. The league will recommence on January 5.

League Table

1Bar 21

Dirty Nellies 15

Wet Dreams 15

Cool Hand Lukes 14

Genius 14

Simon & Oils 12

Caddyshack (Kathu) 11

Ting Tong 9

Happy Ending 7

San Sabai 5

Martin Swiss 4

Champs Bar 3

Green Mango 2

Min Bar 0