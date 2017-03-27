Monday 27 March 2017, 04:55PM
More illogical comments. Arrest warrants were denied, yet summons were to be issued....(Read More)
Kurt...no, the accident happened in Thailand, It was not a Thai motorbike but Japanese. The accident had everything to do with car driver...he should ...(Read More)
Kurt...unless you are privy to what investigations are in progress, there is no point in making your bizarre comments. ...(Read More)
Kurt,are you out of your mind?The car driver was clearly involved in the accident,as his car got hit by the bike.Although it wasnt his fault,he should...(Read More)
The posters below presume to have more expertise on the subject than professional wildlife managers. Amazing!...(Read More)
Is it actually not strange that one has to fight the thai juridical system to bring in this case the Ace-1 developer in Court?
Obviously the court an...(Read More)
I'd have to disagree, there's loads that could be done, what you actually mean is nothing will be done because it involves certain servants of...(Read More)
Strangely we were just talking about this very subject last night. Of course the answer is rider training before these kids are allowed out onto the r...(Read More)
Way past time to change the laws.
I am very worried about what will happen to these young ladies and the young men from the other day. How much long...(Read More)
Koh Lone would be better, also consider neutering the Monkeys BEFORE releasing them there,otherwise there will just be another BIGGER problem in the f...(Read More)