If you are one of those gourmands who prefer to dine with a view, then Sunset Grill is a must-visit place.

Anton Makhrov

Sunday 18 December 2016, 12:00PM

The name tells you pretty much all you need to know: the view is breathtaking and the food is delicious. Frankly, that's the bottom line and I should stop right here, but would you trust me then?

Located at the Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort in Kamala, Sunset Grill can boast one of the best panoramic views of the Andaman sunset in Phuket. The restaurant nests high on the hill, towering above the resort and the surroundings. Don't hesitate to take a shuttle from the lobby, because an ascent on your own feet would be a challenging affair.

The prize that awaits you at the top is well worth the effort though. With an open kitchen on the left and a seascape view on the right, Sunset Grill enchants you from the very moment you walk in. Coming by 6pm really is a must so you can get a drink and enjoy the beautiful orange and fiery red hues of a stunning sunset while picking your preferred treats from the menu.

The person in charge of the kitchen is Alessandro Martinelli, an Italian chef with over 15 years of experience at top level venues in Europe and Asia alike. The chef treats his guests to the best open-air grilled seafood, meat and vegetables plus some resort-style comfort food, signature Western desserts and local Thai specialities. While waiting for the food, guests can either watch the kitchen team at work or enjoy the panoramic view of the Andaman sea, both are enthralling.

For the start I took one of the most simple yet incredibly delicious Mediterranean appetisers: tomatoes with anchovy, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Cube-shaped peeled tomatoes soon arrived, together with a compliment of fresh baked bread, which in the traditional Italian way, you dip in olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Each time I try something like this it amazes me how such a simple combination of ingredients can result in such a perfect combination of flavours.

I barely finished my starter when the second course arrived: an open-air grilled Australian rack of lamb with shallots and a sweet tangy sauce. I ordered my lamb cooked up to medium so it was juicy and just mouth-watering. Barbecue marinated pork ribs also rank high on the list of Sunset Grill's signature dishes, but lamb is something you don't come across often enough in Phuket, so I just couldn't help ordering it. The meat was packed with its natural flavour and the very first bite brought me back to my childhood when on special occasions we would eat exactly the same style of rack of lamb.

Lemongrass House

Sweet and smokey shallots turned out to be a perfect side-dish as well as grilled local asparagus with Parmesan cheese and mashed potatoes with garlic chips. I must admit that the Sunset Grill is one of those venues where side-dishes are not looked down on by the chef. Alessandro and his team must be paying equal attention to lobsters on the one hand and mashed potatoes on the other. This results in even the most simple things tasting Michelin quality or close.

It would have been a crime not to try any seafood at a sea-view venue, so my third choice was the Sunset Grill's signature seafood platter. The plate arrived loaded with all of the best the Andaman Sea has to offer: mussels, squid, octopus, fish and even a lobster. I was lucky indeed to have a companion to cope with this gorgeous treat. Complete with a choice of European and Thai sauces, the platter was a real protein feast.

What struck me most though, was the distinct smokey flavour of the seafood and fish. Being a fast-cooking ingredient, seafoods often don't spend enough time on the grill get this aroma, but chef Alessandro managed to solve this issue somehow. Every bite was infused with the distinct smell of food cooked on open fire. Hats off to the chef and his team.

As for desserts, two options are strongly recommended. First is the Chiang Mai rhubarb and raspberry crumble with vanilla ice cream. Last time I had rhubarb was over 20 years ago and the person to cook it (and to grow it actually) was my great-grand mother, so please let me know if there is another place in Phuket serving rhubarb! Second is the mango ice cream which not only tastes and smells like mango (which is obvious) but also looks like a real mango fruit. A really nice redesign of mother-nature's creation.


Sunset Grill is open from 12 to 3pm every day except Tuesdays and Sundays and from 6pm till 10pm every day except Tuesdays. For more information, please call 076 231 234 or email: phuket.regency@hyatt.com

 

 
