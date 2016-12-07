Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Dhammajayo ‘won’t get bail’

BANGKOK: Bail will not be granted to embattled abbot Phra Dhammajayo after police arrest him, the National Police Chief says.

crime, corruption, land, police, religion,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 7 December 2016, 08:54AM

National Police Chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda says fugitive sect leader Dhammakaya has had a chance to surrender, but now will never be granted bail once he is arrested. Photo: Post Today
National Police Chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda says fugitive sect leader Dhammakaya has had a chance to surrender, but now will never be granted bail once he is arrested. Photo: Post Today

Gen Chakthip Chaijinda said yesterday (Dec 6) that the case has dragged on for months and it should come to an end with Phra Dhammajayo being prosecuted. 

“Once the arrest happens, there will be no granting of bail since police gave him [Phra Dhammajayo] a chance to turn himself in [and receive bail] earlier, but he ignored it,” he said. 

Gen Chakthip said an investigation has confirmed Phra Dhammajayo is still in Wat Phra Dhammakaya. 

“This case will come to an end within three months. The authorities gave him many chances and it has gone on too long,” the police chief said.  

The Royal Thai Police has prepared about 1,000 officers for an operation to raid the temple and arrest the abbot after the monk failed to report to authorities by last week’s deadline. 

Phra Dhammajayo is wanted on three arrest warrants. They are for alleged forest encroachment by a large meditation centre owned by the temple, for alleged forest encroachment in Loei province by the temple’s meditation centre, and for alleged laundering of money and receiving stolen property in connection with many multi-million-baht Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative embezzlement. 

A date to apprehend the monk has not been finalised but, according to the latest meeting among officials, the National Office of Buddhism will first try to talk Phra Dhammajayo into surrendering. Negotiations are scheduled to be concluded by Saturday (Dec 10). 

In their meeting with Buddhism officials last Friday (Dec 2), temple representatives demanded Phra Dhammajayo should be released on bail immediately when the former abbot turns himself in to the authorities. 

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said earlier it had no power to grant the abbot bail as the money-laundering case is now being handled by the Office of the Attorney-General, which has authority over the bail request. 

DSI Director-general Paisit Wongmuang said an investigation found some of the money siphoned from the cooperative to the temple, monks and other individuals were used to buy shares on the stock market. 

Meanwhile, officers at Thanyaburi police station in Pathum Thani, where Wat Dhammakaya is located, have asked Thanyaburi provincial court to issue a warrant for the arrest of the temple's acting abbot Phra Thattacheevo, for providing shelter to Phra Dhammajayo, who is now regarded as a criminal suspect. 

The court is considering the request, a source said. 

Though Gen Chakthip said he is confident Phra Dhammajayo is in the temple, police intelligence reports cannot confirm this assumption, said Col Kritsana Phatthanacharoen, Deputy Police Spokesman. 

If Phra Dhammajayo is not in the temple, “there must be people to take responsibility”, Col Kritsana said. 

However, he said it is too soon to say who should be deemed to be at fault.

Though officers of Khlong Luang Police Station supervise the area where the temple is situated, Col Kritsana said he could not say immediately if those officers had ignored their duties. 

Supporters of Phra Dhammajayo yesterday continued praying at Wat Dhammakaya as guards tightened up the monitoring of people entering the temple.

Read original story here.

 

 
swerv | 10 December 2016 - 10:11:36

Kurt:
So he was deviating from his non functioning?
Ok, makes perfect sense now...not.

The Phuket News

Joe12 | 09 December 2016 - 21:11:34

Yep ...agree. The article is clear enough. Couldn't be bothered trying to fathom out Kurt's "comment/s" and the point he was making.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 09 December 2016 - 20:01:49

@ Swerv: To answer your 2 questions,.. 
Deviating,  from ..to deviate.. It also means ..swerving..  :-)    Right?
About the DSI remark, I guess you missed the PN article, showing two DSI cars behind each other riding rounds around the project. 
Perhaps no one else has reacted because they understood the writing, khun swerv?

Wish you strengths with trying to refrain from replying. Keep it up!

The Phuket News

Rorii | 09 December 2016 - 18:32:40

swerv, please "mate" we've covered this before, I suggest you take you "problem" to Google, even blind Eddy realizes kurt uses Google translate, geez "mate" time to move on, that infamous ex Editor would say enough of your harping and scarping, it's becoming rather tedious.If you're having trouble understanding anything, why comment, just don't read it, do something more productive, mmm go chat with your mate at the airport, we're still waiting to hear why the stuff up.

The Phuket News

swerv | 09 December 2016 - 09:54:19

Kurt: I have tried to refrain from replying to this load of nonsense, but feel i have to say something. I note no one else has commented, maybe like me they can't understand what you are waffling about.
What does this sentence mean?

Deviating attention of his non-functioning?
and this:
DSI which just drive car rounds around the project?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 07 December 2016 - 12:17:47

Another 'deadline', of 3 months ?!
No bail?
Why Police talk about bail? That is a matter the Attorney-General to talk about and to handle. Not a  police officer.

Why this police officer is not just doing his own job and arrest the suspect criminal Dhammajayo instead of gong public with that bail talk which is not in his working portfolio?
Hiding incompetence, Deviating attention of his non-functioning?
DSI which just drive car rounds around the project?  ( smile)

One thing we are sure of. Police and DSI are not sure or the suspect criminal Dhammajayo in in temple complex or not.

Wasting already thinking time on who else will be responsible for that.
Answer is simple, the Police, nobody else.. 

Arrest warrants are on name.
If you want ( do you actually really want it, or is this a show/soap for the rest of the country?)to arrest my colleague with a arrest warrant on his name  but you can not find him than not look for me.
Now the police drags a acting Abbot in this whole story, ( let us make it more complicated).

The Phuket News
