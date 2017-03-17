Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Despite retaining Six Nations, England’s Jones wants complete grand slam

RUGBY UNION: England may have already retained the Six Nations Championship title but coach Eddie Jones won’t be satisfied unless his side complete a Grand Slam by beating Ireland.

AFP

Friday 17 March 2017, 09:21AM

England’s head coach Eddie Jones seen here ahead of the Six Nations match between England and Scotland last Saturday. Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP
England’s head coach Eddie Jones seen here ahead of the Six Nations match between England and Scotland last Saturday. Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP

Last Saturday (Mar 11) saw England, for the second season in a row, wrap up the title with a round to spare as they thrashed oldest rivals Scotland 61-21 in a hugely lopsided Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham.

Victory also saw England equal New Zealand’s record of 18 successive Test wins by a ‘tier one’ or leading rugby union nation and they will break the world champions’ mark if they see off Ireland in Dublin tomorrow (Mar 18).

Success at Lansdowne Rd would see England become just the sixth team in Championship history, and first in the Six Nations era, to complete back-to-back Grand Slams.

England’s points tally against Scotland was the highest by either side in the 146-year history of the sport’s oldest international fixture.

But Jones, speaking at England’s training base in Bagshot, southwest of London, said: “We didn’t celebrate. We haven’t got anything to celebrate yet. It is all ahead of us.”

The Australian, still to lose a match as England coach since taking over after the hosts’ first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup, added: “Last year we were nervous and I expect us to be nervous this year. It is a big occasion. You don’t get a chance to win a Grand Slam back to back too many times but experience helps.

“The players have experienced that the year before so I’m sure they will cope with that.”

Jones, Australia’s coach when the Wallabies lost the 2003 World Cup final to England, insisted: “Every year winning is difficult.

“There’s a perception that this Six Nations has been better and it probably has been, but you’ve still got to win and to win it you’ve got to stay undefeated.

“You have to be around your best for five games in a row. That’s an achievement.”

Ireland’s own Six Nations title hopes were effectively ended by a 22-9 loss to Wales in Cardiff last Friday (Mar 10).

But the Irish, under Kiwi coach Joe Schmidt, ended the All Blacks’ winning streak with their first-ever victory over New Zealand in Chicago in November and a wary Jones said: “Ireland are an extremely well coached side and they’ll be grossly disappointed by their performance on Friday.

“I’ve just been reading all the predictions at the start of the tournament and a number of people tipped them to win the competition.

“They were favourites but they haven’t won the Six Nations and they’ll be carrying the expectation of their country to do well.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises

Billy Stone and Kurt@ Remember it`s only 7 % of the Chinese people have a Passport and more people get passport every day. So this it`s nothing what c...(Read More)

Young Stamp seen as underdog to Ioka

Mr Mbunduama, there must be plenty of fighters and fights in your Home Country. Maybe you should get support to open a school/gym of your own in your...(Read More)

Painting pincher gets the axe

This Deputy Director-general committed a crime! A person of that high Government rank should be shown as a example in punishment to other Government ...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

Timothy - get your facts right if you're going to slag someone off. 70000 is an INCREASE of over 200% on the previous 22500 bt fee, but more than ...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

I like to correct myself. I was paying 1000 thb per person for playing exclusive the fee/tip for female caddy. The golf offer was many months for g...(Read More)

Three men injured, two seriously, when minivan rear-ends Phuket garbage truck

Saw accident on beach road in Patong today where a red Patong Mart van with 3 people in the front smashed into the back of a car then had the cheek to...(Read More)

Keep looking for my daughter on Koh Tao: Mother

What kind of a BS story is this? So you are suggesting she went diving ALONE? how she get all the equipment and transported it to the diving spot? Was...(Read More)

Russian teens out of comas, but fund-raising drive must continue

"The travel company refused to pay a single baht"? On what basis? According to police report, supported by a CCTV recording, the bus was ru...(Read More)

Russian teens out of comas, but fund-raising drive must continue

Running red lights in Phuket is something that needs to be punished severely especially for cars and larger automobiles. As it stands, i think the ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.