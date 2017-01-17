Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Department eyes lift to migrants’ living areas

BANGKOK: Authorities have pledged to study how to make living quarters for foreign workers better to improve their quality of life.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 09:15AM

A migrant worker from Myanmar poses with her child in front of shacks where she and other workers reside while labouring on a project in Phuket. Photo: The Phuket News/file
A migrant worker from Myanmar poses with her child in front of shacks where she and other workers reside while labouring on a project in Phuket. Photo: The Phuket News/file

Department of Employment (DoE) Director-General Singhadet Chu-umnart said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who chairs a committee to address issues regarding migrant and human trafficking problems, had assigned the DoE to spearhead the study. He was speaking after a committee meeting yesterday (Jan 16).

The study will examine the living quarters’ sanitary standards, Mr Singhadet said.

The study, which will also cover the legality of the living quarters along with potential investment and construction plans, is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the month.

Authorities will take aim at areas where the number of foreign workers exceeds 50,000, he said.

The pilot campaign will be carried out in 11 provinces, covering Chonburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Samut Songkhram, Pathum Thani, Surat Thani, Chiang Mai, Songkhla, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Rayong and Tak.

The study will also consider whether the development of living quarters can be done by the National Housing Authority, which has handled similar projects in Ranong and Samut Sakhon.

“Arrangements have to be made to provide sanitary living quarters, “ said Mr Singhadet.

“Their bedrooms must not be crammed. There should be air flow and enough clean toilets to satisfy the number of migrant workers.”

It is important to take care of foreign workers, not only regarding their wages, but also their living quarters to improve their quality of life, he said.

According to observers, the campaign came after foreign workers were found to have rented rooms in various communities without proper monitoring.

United Services Phuket

Many cram into a room or a house and live uncomfortably there.

Some buildings were found to have sheltered an excessive number of people without proper management of drainage or rubbish collection.

Yesterday’s meeting also extended the stay of foreign labourers in the fishery industry, whose work permits will expire from next month, to Nov 1.

They cover 10,375 workers, whose permits expire by the end of this month, and 23,489 labourers, whose permits end on Feb 22.

Their children, aged 18 or younger, are also included.

The extension is necessary while the workers’ nationalities are verified by their respective countries, said Mr Singhadet.

They are obliged to report to one-stop-service registration centres for migrant workers as well as various state agencies from Feb 1 to March 21 to have their permits extended.

As for foreign labourers on fishing trawlers which cannot come back to shore by the stipulated time frame, their employers must submit the worker name list to DoE offices in 22 coastal provinces instead.

When the workers return to port, they need to undergo medical check-ups, secure health insurance and report to the authorities within 30 days, he said.

Read original story here.

 

 
