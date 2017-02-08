BANGKOK: The government has announced Dec 5, which marked the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, as the National Day and National Father’s Day.

Wednesday 8 February 2017, 12:40PM

Decorative lights hanging across Ratchadamnoen Avenue illuminate a picture of King Bhumibol. The illuminations were part of celebrations for the King’s birthday in 2015. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

In a Prime Minister’s Office announcement released on Tuesday (Feb 7) and signed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the government announced it had received a royal command of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun to establish December 5 of every year as an important day of Thailand for three occasions – King Bhumibol’s birthday, National Day and National Father’s Day.

The announcement said the passing of King Bhumibol on Oct 13, 2016 had brought great sorrow to all Thais. To commemorate him and his lifelong contributions to the nation, all Thai people should recognise the importance of the day.

During the reign of King Rama IX, Dec 5 was an annual public holiday when Thais celebrated the King’s birthday and wore yellow because he was born on Monday.

The day was also recognised as National Father’s Day. Queen Sirikit’s birthday on Aug 12 was known as National Mother’s Day.

