In a Prime Minister’s Office announcement released on Tuesday (Feb 7) and signed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the government announced it had received a royal command of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun to establish December 5 of every year as an important day of Thailand for three occasions – King Bhumibol’s birthday, National Day and National Father’s Day.
The announcement said the passing of King Bhumibol on Oct 13, 2016 had brought great sorrow to all Thais. To commemorate him and his lifelong contributions to the nation, all Thai people should recognise the importance of the day.
During the reign of King Rama IX, Dec 5 was an annual public holiday when Thais celebrated the King’s birthday and wore yellow because he was born on Monday.
The day was also recognised as National Father’s Day. Queen Sirikit’s birthday on Aug 12 was known as National Mother’s Day.
Read original story here.
