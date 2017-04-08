Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Dead fish not blasted out of water, department says

PHUKET: The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has dismissed a report that dead fish sighted at the Surin Islands, located about 150 kilometres northwest of Phuket, were killed by illegal fishing involving explosives.

animals, environment, marine, crime,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 8 April 2017, 11:59AM

The colourful coral reefs provide a natural home for the Clownfish. Photo: Bangkok Post
The colourful coral reefs provide a natural home for the Clownfish. Photo: Bangkok Post

Department Chief Thanya Nethithammakul said authorities had confirmed there was no explosion or evidence of one at Richelieu Rock, which is one of the top diving sites in the country.

“We have found no trace of an explosion there,” he said.

“The rock is still perfect. You can check it again with the national park chief or the director of National Park Office.”

The department commented after a Facebook user shared a photo of the supposed damaged rock and dead fish around the area.

The user claimed that fish had died and Richelieu Rock sustained damage as a result of an explosion.

The Facebook post also raised concerns from conservationists, including Thon Thamrongnawasat.

He wrote on Facebook that a national park official told him there was no trace of an explosion and that the dead fish might be the result of people using illegal fishing tools.

If the site was damaged, it is a serious case, he wrote.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

He wrote that if it poses a threat to the marine environment, tourism and security, urgent measures need to be taken.

He also wrote that, last year, the Lo Sin Islands in Pattani and Kra Islands in Nakhon Sri Thammarat were damaged by foreign fishing boats.

Nattaporn Ratanaphan, Chief of the Marine National Park Division, also insisted there was no explosion, and said officials usually conduct patrols to take care of the rock as it is one of the country’s most important diving sites.

The department has also arranged for guards to take care of the site throughout the night.

Previously, there was a report of an explosion killing fish not far from the diving site, which was confirmed to be an act by trawlers from a neighbouring country.

A source from the department said it was possible dead fish in the photo posted on Facebook were a kind of tuna.

Some dead fish from the catch might have been found at the site where the photo was taken, the source added.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Asterix | 08 April 2017 - 12:10:09

QUOTE IN THE ARTICLE
"Nattaporn Ratanaphan, chief of the marine national park division, also insisted there was no explosion, and said officials usually conduct patrols to take care of the rock as it is one of the country's most important diving sites.
The department has also arranged for guards to take care of the site throughout the night."

MY PERSONAL COMMENT - DNP Rangers come in the morning by large RIB (1 engine) or by speedboat (1 engine) to collect money Diver: 500 + 200 = 700 Baht per day) and they leave at noon.
Most of dive boat operators do not beleive that they have on standby a DNP Ranger boat to protect the pinnacle at night against poachers as Surin NP does not have large boat to be able to be mooring at night in rough sea or the large DNP patrol boat that Surin NP is operating, costs too much money to keep it running by the sea.
Anyway, the log-books of all DNP Patrol Boats from Surin NP should confirm black on white when and where they are patrolling Surin Islands National Park including Richelieu Rock.

MY PERSONAL OPINION
Since long time, Richelieu Rock (Surin NP) and Hin Daeng (Koh Lanta NP) should had have a lighthouse with radar, cameras and "AIS Vessel Tracking System" and even a living quarter for DNP Rangers to be able to monitor fishermen who are poaching at night around protected pinnacles inside Marine national Parks in the Andaman Sea.
Shark Point (Hin Musang), Koh Ha Yai Islands, Hin Daeng & Hin Muang (Koh Kanta NP) have the same problems and at night a lot of long-tail-boats and larger fishing boats are poaching fish at night.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Dead fish not blasted out of water, department says

QUOTE IN THE ARTICLE "Nattaporn Ratanaphan, chief of the marine national park division, also insisted there was no explosion, and said officials...(Read More)

Stockholm truck attack causes 'deaths, many injured'

@ericdekegel,i agree with you.It is ridiculous how many hurdles thais face in getting a schengen-visa and how easy it is for some so called Asylum-see...(Read More)

Stockholm truck attack causes 'deaths, many injured'

Thats the result of letting walking everyone in to schengen without papers,asking anything! But when your thai partner needs a schengen visa they just...(Read More)

Brit expat dead in Phuket from suspected garden electric shock

Don't expect to see any Thai's charged with reckless behavior causing death....(Read More)

Phuket vendors contest Kamala beachfront shop demolitions

Thai people love to encroach on Government land and then fight tooth and nail for what they believe is their right to stay there because they want to ...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

I agree with Thainess. Perhaps it is because taxi and any other public transport drivers are such crooked and thuggish scum bags that when a basic de...(Read More)

Phuket vendors contest Kamala beachfront shop demolitions

Whah Whah Whah...again...same story, different beach. Illegal vendors crying because they became accustomed to having free business rights that they ...(Read More)

No charges for Phuket accident killing Aussie tourist

Isn’t about time that the media and the authorities name the real culprit for Phuket’s high fatal crash rate? It’s not the night. It’s not t...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

Funny story I like to share with other readers: Short while ago I drove Patak Road Karon/Kata. Out of the entrance of a 4-5 star hotel came full spe...(Read More)

Phuket vendors contest Kamala beachfront shop demolitions

Twisting, zigzagging, swerving as ever. Never want to understand and respect the law. Always pulling and pushing. Play the card: ...See, how poor I...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.