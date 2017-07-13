BANGKOK: All evidence surrounding the death of a Canadian drug suspect found hanged in his cell at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) headquarters in Laksi district yesterday morning (July 12) points to suicide, police claim.

Thursday 13 July 2017, 08:56AM

Canadian Alexander Cazes, found dead in his cell in the NSB holding area, was wanted in the United States for drug trafficking, and had lived high on the hog in Thailand for eight years. Photo: Bangkok file photo

An initial examination of the body of Alexander Cazes, together with witness statements, found “no clues that suggest he didn’t hang himself”, commander attached to NSB Maj Gen Sunthon Chalermkiat said.

Cazes had lived well during eight years in Thailand on the run from drug trafficking charges in the United States.

Maj Gen Chayapoj Hasunha, chief of the NSB’s intelligence section, said Cazes had worked as a computer programmer and had a Thai wife.

The Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant on June 30 at the request of US authorities. Cazes was arrested at the Private House estate on Buddha Monthon Sai 3 Rd in Thawi Watthana district. When he was arrested last Wednesday (July 5), police impounded four luxury Lamborghini cars registered in his name, and papers for three houses. Together, the property was worth about B400 million.

Investigations are under way to find other assets.

US authorities, who asked Thai police to arrest the 26-year-old so he could be deported , have raised no questions about the death, said Maj Gen Sunthon.

Cazes was being detained by the NSB at their headquarters in Laksi district near the Goverment Complex.

Officers found him dead yesterday morning, a few hours before a deportation hearing.

A duty officer noticed a towel hanging from the toilet door in his cell about 7am, but could not see him, police said. The officer unlocked and entered the cell and found Cazes dead in the toilet.

The duty officer and a female suspect detained in the opposite cell both said they saw nothing suspicious.

Cazes had asked what time it was before entering the toilet to take a shower.

He was due to meet prosecutors today (July 13) at the court as part of the deportation proceedings, said Maj Gen Surasak Khunnarong, chief of the NSB’s first unit, citing witness accounts.

Surveillance camera footage of the cell showed no signs of physical assault, he said.

The towel was among his personal belongings and he was believed to have used it to hang himself.

Read original story here.