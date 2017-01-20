PHUKET: Global hospitality data provider STR is teaming up with the Phuket Hotels Association for a two-day workshop at the Trisara Resort on Jan 26-27.

Saturday 21 January 2017, 11:00AM

The “Certification in Hotel Industry Analytics” (CHIA) training session and Train-the-Trainer workshop will be held all day on Jan 26 and half day on Jan 27.

The training is free for professors and instructors. Industry professionals are invited to attend.

“Grad students and senior level undergrads are also invited if space allows,” reported Bill Barnett, Managing Director of C9Hotelworks.

The session introduces the CHIA content, which includes:

Hotel Industry Analytical Foundations

Hotel Math Fundamentals, the metrics used by the Hotel Industry

Property Level Benchmarking

Hotel Industry Performance Reports

“The session also prepares instructors to be able to present the CHIA training to their students at their own schools. It is easy to personalize the training related to your own country or city or any area of the world that you are interested in studying,” said a release announcing the workshop.

“Once attendees have completed the training, they will have the opportunity to take the CHIA exam online at their earliest convenience.

“It is a 50 question multiple choice test with a 90 minute time limit. Upon successful completion (70% or greater), you will receive your CHIA certificate,” said the release.

For details or to register email Phyllis Lamar at plamar@ahla.com