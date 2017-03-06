Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘Dark influences’ are reeling: Defence spokesman

BANGKOK: The suppression of “dark influences” had made some major advances, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said in a statement yesterday (Mar 5) that stressed the government’s priority for security agencies to protect rights and liberty.

crime, corruption, drugs, immigration, police,

Bangkok Post

Monday 6 March 2017, 09:14AM

Police put up a chart showing members of a drug trafficking network allegedly operated by Lao national Xaysana Keopimpha who was arrested in January. Photo: Patipat Janthong
Police put up a chart showing members of a drug trafficking network allegedly operated by Lao national Xaysana Keopimpha who was arrested in January. Photo: Patipat Janthong

Defence Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich said military, police and administrative officials had followed Gen Prawit’s instructions to reduce social disparity and injustice through strict law enforcement.

The suppression of persons deemed to wield “dark influence” had made much progress, with cooperation from the people providing information and clues to state officials. A number of people have been arrested, Maj Gen Kongcheep said.

He said an outstanding success in the suppression of dark influences was the arrest of Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Keophimpa, who operated more than 100 drug networks spanning several Asean countries in connection with transnational drug gangs operating out of Thailand.

The authorities had frozen more than B100 million worth of assets from suspects in his networks.

With information from victims and public complaints, a number of major off-system loan operators and heavy-handed debt collectors under their control have been arrested. One of them was Wichai Panngam, who controlled about 100 branches with more than 200 illegal money lenders and some 170,000 debtors. The entire network had more than B4,000mn in circulation.

BIS

Regarding human-trafficking, which has long been overlooked and become a national-level problem, Thailand was ranked at a very low position in the 2014 human-trafficking report. After the government declared it part of the national agenda and pooled efforts to solve the problem, Thailand’s ranking has improved to be on the priority watch list.

Information from the people led the authorities to smash illegal entertainment establishments linked to human-trafficking, rescue a number of victims and freeze about B700mn worth of ill-gotten assets.

The government will continue with the suppression of dark influences, be they from within the country or from abroad.

State officials found to be involved in illegal operations will not be spared, Maj Gen Kongcheep said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Patong’s naked soul laid bare

So what is the current bar trading situation?? Ill be in Phuket on May so would like to know what im in for....(Read More)

Benz Racing faces serious drug charges

It does seem a strange system to ask someone to come into the police station to answer serious charges, and if they don't come in then to ask them...(Read More)

Relatives seek help finding Russian tourist missing from Koh Tao

She like to free diving down to 25 / 30 meter alone, that`s not good ide, Very very sad and I hope they fine this young Lady....(Read More)

Phuket residents left alarmed by dog stabbing incident

Was this in a Muslim or Buddhist part of phuket? In reply to those who are defending the stabbing allegedly caused by excessive barking. If let'...(Read More)

Phuket flushed with success at regional awards for best public toilets

@ ozimandious. I join you! Please, can I be directed to government public toilet and shower facilities at Naiharn Beach? There are 2 public shower s...(Read More)

Sanit ‘never worked for ThaiBev’

Reports indicate that Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Sanit Mahathavorn received payments as an "advisor." It's easy to say he never di...(Read More)

AirAsia baggage handler steals jewelry from checked bag at Phuket Airport

Bigaresort...and what good would come from seeing the man's face?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong’s naked soul laid bare

Now the Municipality and the police get their money back and they are very happy in Patong and Karon And Kata. Phuket Governor fills their P...t and V...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong’s naked soul laid bare

Bangla is noisy all night, fine if you don't like that, then just stay away. The real problem for tourism in Patong is outlets selling drinks ille...(Read More)

Slowly, Phuket beaches see return of sun loungers

There are many top beaches in the world were is no sun lounger 'industry'. For different reasons as on Phuket. Guess because the beach sea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.