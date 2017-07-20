PHUKET: An image appearing to be a screengrab from a private Facebook message sent in relation to the Danny Glass case will not be presented as evidence in the case file, Thalang Police Chief Col Somphong Thipaphakul has confirmed.

Thursday 20 July 2017, 03:44PM

Mr Glass faces a charge of reckless driving causing death after an accident on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd in May resulted in the death of British woman Sophie Emma Rose Anderson, who was his long-term partner and mother of his child to be. (See story here.)

The screengrab, which appeared to show a message sent from Mr Glass's Facebook Messenger, was sent anonymously to The Phuket News, which duly passed the image on to the Thalang Police investigating the case.

“This information can’t be investigated. It is not enough to become another charge, like attempted murder. It was reckless, it was an accident,” Col Somphong told The Phuket News.

“This information can’t do anything. I don’t know who is the sender and what is their intention.”

The image was received by The Phuket News on May 31 from an anonymous email address with the subject, “Phuket Police formally charge British boyfriend of death of Sophie Anderson,” echoing the headline of a news story on May 27. (See story here).

The message was forwarded to Col Somphong the following day (June 1) at 10.40am as Lt Col Sanit Nookong, who is in charge of the case, could not provide an email address.

Yesterday (July 19), more than two months following the May 8 incident, Col Sanit confirmed to The Phuket News that the case file had yet to be sent to the public prosecutor and that the image was not to be included in the file.

“The case file will be sent to the prosecutor next month. [It has been delayed] for a lot of reasons. [Danny’s] lawyer requested for the case to be held back from the prosecutor for another month. I don’t remember why,” said Col Sanit.

Col Sanit also re-confirmed again, “No, the image is not in the case file.”

“I will be transferring from Thalang Police. Somebody else will take over this case,” he added.