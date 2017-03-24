FOOTBALL: Cruzeiro Soccer Schools are delighted to present the Phuket Youth Development Football League in association with British International School, HeadStart International School, Kajonkiet International School, QSI and UWC Thailand.

Sunday 26 March 2017, 03:00PM

Cruzeiro Soccer School’s U7s take on Kajonkiet International School last Saturday. Photo: Wolfspaniard/Flickr

The aim of the league is to bring together the Phuket football community to participate in a league that promotes player development, respect and friendship.

All participating players will be split into mixed teams with children from other schools. Teams will be named after some of the major footballing nations and coaches will provide equal game playing time to each participant.

A pre-league session will be held on Saturday April 1 to allow coaches to split the teams equally and explain how the league will operate.

All matches will take place at British International School Phuket on Saturday April 1, 29, May 20, 27 and June 10 at the following times:

8:15am-9:15am - U7s

9:30am-10:45am, U9s and U11s

11am-12:15pm, U13s and U16s

**Girls will be allowed to play down 1 age group.

Participation Fee

The participation fee for the league is B1,500. However, all Cruzeiro Soccer School members who join the league and are signed up for Saturday training sessions will receive a B1,000 gift voucher which can be used for Term 3 fees, holiday camps or Cruzeiro merchandise such as uniforms, balls and caps. The remaining B500 will be used to cover the cost of uniforms and other extra league expenses.

For more information, email infobisp@cruzeirothailand.com