Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Cruzeiro Soccer School to host Phuket Youth Development Football League

FOOTBALL: Cruzeiro Soccer Schools are delighted to present the Phuket Youth Development Football League in association with British International School, HeadStart International School, Kajonkiet International School, QSI and UWC Thailand.

The Phuket News

Sunday 26 March 2017, 03:00PM

Cruzeiro Soccer School’s U7s take on Kajonkiet International School last Saturday. Photo: Wolfspaniard/Flickr
Cruzeiro Soccer School’s U7s take on Kajonkiet International School last Saturday. Photo: Wolfspaniard/Flickr

The aim of the league is to bring together the Phuket football community to participate in a league that promotes player development, respect and friendship.

All participating players will be split into mixed teams with children from other schools. Teams will be named after some of the major footballing nations and coaches will provide equal game playing time to each participant.
A pre-league session will be held on Saturday April 1 to allow coaches to split the teams equally and explain how the league will operate.

All matches will take place at British International School Phuket on Saturday April 1, 29, May 20, 27 and June 10 at the following times:
8:15am-9:15am - U7s
9:30am-10:45am, U9s and U11s
11am-12:15pm, U13s and U16s
**Girls will be allowed to play down 1 age group.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

Participation Fee

The participation fee for the league is B1,500. However, all Cruzeiro Soccer School members who join the league and are signed up for Saturday training sessions will receive a B1,000 gift voucher which can be used for Term 3 fees, holiday camps or Cruzeiro merchandise such as uniforms, balls and caps. The remaining B500 will be used to cover the cost of uniforms and other extra league expenses.
For more information, email infobisp@cruzeirothailand.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Motorcyclist, 18, killed in collision with taxi on Bypass Rd in Phuket

On Phuket it remains: Speed is your winner ( to heaven?) So many road users don't see driving as being a traffic participant. They not look fo...(Read More)

Campaign launched to clear cable tangles from Patong streets

For a few years already I advocate the removal of dead/unused cables hanging in the poles like spaghetti. Not only Patong, all over Phuket! Removal/...(Read More)

Two killed in Phuket resort shower electric shock

Who installed it? Where were they educated to do these installations? How many did they install? Where did they,and others, who were trained like the...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Eagle, in the interests of safety, just what country are you from, we may need to know this so we can be aware of possible lesser skilled drivers, if ...(Read More)

One man dead, another injured after fleeing police traffic stop in Phuket Town

The only people I feel sorry for are the parents and family of the deceased, but then again, I would wager to bet that this kid's fate was much at...(Read More)

Motorcyclist, 18, killed in collision with taxi on Bypass Rd in Phuket

Another Taxi involved in a fatality involving a motorcyclist. Looks like another B400 fine as the Taxi driver is Thai....(Read More)

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army

From the comments here, it's as plain as day why Thai authorities never listen nor want to listen to outsiders and what they consider best for Tha...(Read More)

Phuket named in TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Top 10

Asterix...Just as a guess, because the photo epitomises the features of Phuket for which it is renowned?...(Read More)

Hey, that’s my elephant in Phuket; says Krabi mahout

And what was the outcome after a simple microchip check? 14 years ago stolen, and the elephant Yo was pregnant. So, the Krabi owner should also ge...(Read More)

Tourism to food, Buddhist Thailand hunts halal gold

Very interesting business article. Now thai official also have to start to realize there is gold at the end of separated garbage/waste line of the ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.