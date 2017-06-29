Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Critics slam river tower construction

BANGKOK: Critics have slammed a B4.62-billion observatory tower project in the Klong San area, saying government-owned riverside land where the structure will be located will be set aside to serve the interests of the private sector.

construction, land, politics,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 29 June 2017, 08:44AM

An observatory tower is slated to be built on land in the centre of this photo, next to the Iconsiam project (right) a mixed-use project being built next to the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok’s Klong San area. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill
An observatory tower is slated to be built on land in the centre of this photo, next to the Iconsiam project (right) a mixed-use project being built next to the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok’s Klong San area. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The project, located in Charoen Nakhon Soi 7, next to the Chao Phraya River, made headlines after the cabinet on Tuesday (June 27) approved the construction of the 459-metre, 29-storey tower.

The tower would sit on the Treasury Department’s four-rai land plot, worth B198.41 million. It will be developed by the Bangkok Observation Tower Foundation.

Treasury Department director-general Patchara Anuntasilpa said the project will be for social benefits and there is no need for bidding. The department would earn B70mn from a 30-year land lease.

Panit Pujinda, an assistant professor at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Architecture, said on Facebook the opportunity loss for the use of the land is substantial.

He countered the government’s assurance that the project would be wholly funded by the private sector, saying this condition should not hinder the government from reining in the scheme.

Mr Panit questioned whether the area should be given over to the public, where Thai and foreigners can enjoy traditional activities on a horizontal landscape without having to pay fees to enter.

Referring to the tower project, he said the audience will be charged expensively in line with the construction cost. The project developer would set aside only a small part of the earnings after cost deduction for donations it claimed it would make, the academic said.

Registered in 2014, the Bangkok Observation Tower Foundation was originally chaired by Visit Malaisirirat, CEO of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Co, the property development arm of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group. The position was later taken over by former Finance Minister Panas Simasathien.

The foundation’s directors include representatives from Siam Piwat Co, the operator of Siam Centre and Siam Discovery.

Meanwhile, Magnolia, Siam Piwat and CP group are the joint developer of Iconsiam, a mixed-use project by the Chao Phraya River scheduled to launch by the end of this year. The project is next to the planned tower. In the promotional material of Iconsiam released in April, it wrote, “prepare for the 7th Wonder of ICONSIAM. An Iconic Landmark that will be a symbol of national pride,” without elaboration.

Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong said the government does not have to pay any money for the project, which is set aside for social interest.

The profits from the project must be set aside for social activities, he said, adding the project is financially supported by more than 50 private entities, which formed the foundation. Around B2bn could be raised from the funding of the B4.6bn project and the rest will be drawn from loans, he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted the project requires no allocation of budget from the government. He said the administration realised this project would serve as a symbol of Bangkok and there is also a museum inside highlighting Thai history and the monarchy.

“This is not a matter of business. The government considered that we should work with them [the private sector] without having to pay any money,” said Gen Prayut.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Female Aussie tourist saves Thai woman from drowning at Phuket beach

Kurt: Do you really expect these lifeguards to work 24/7? I believe their working day is from 7 or 8am to 5pm. Anyone who goes swimming outside of th...(Read More)

Chinese skimmers arrested in Phuket

Kurt: The faces of the criminals have been blanked out, so the RTP are following orders....(Read More)

Chinese skimmers arrested in Phuket

There is no need to restrict yourselves to using an ATM in the bank as Kurt suggested. I have a much easier solution, which i have been using for yea...(Read More)

Harsher labour law penalties hit Phuket employers, foreigners

@ematt: Victims of human trafficking can't pay a 1000 B fine, never mind a 1,000,000 B one. Meantime those who 'employ' them are never cau...(Read More)

Street sweeper run over by car, left seriously injured

Jor12, apology accepted, I don't think you have "helped" anyone, to understand your comment, lucky we are use to it....(Read More)

Phuket fly-tippers don’t just ignore ‘no dumping’ sign, they remove it, again

"illegal fly-tippers" - even Google cannot translate that....(Read More)

Bangkok observation tower to be built with no bidding

Just red that in Sapporo, Japan, the JR Tower tickets cost 200 thb only. The ticket price is the same, for Japanese and foreigners!...(Read More)

Female Aussie tourist saves Thai woman from drowning at Phuket beach

Too many people in the water, everybody's gotta look out after themselves too. I wouldn't blame everything on the life guards. Remember you ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs Thailand’s first anti-bribery MoU

Boy...now this is one of the bigger pieces of blah-di-blah to hit the news lately. Alas, we all know that this is utterly meaningless, as Phuket runs ...(Read More)

Chinese skimmers arrested in Phuket

A few days ago the General-Prime Minister ordered the RTP Force not to parade suspects anymore. Totally not! What we see here? Still 8 eager RTP off...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.