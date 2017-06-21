Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Court upholds prison terms for Dutchman, Thai wife

BANGKOK: The Appeal Court yesterday (June 20) upheld a Dutchman’s 20-year jail term and his Thai wife’s seven-year sentence for laundering money earned supplying marijuana to customers in the Netherlands for years.

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 21 June 2017, 03:39PM

Justice officials search the house of Johannes Petrus Maria van Laarhoven in Chonburi in 2014. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd
Justice officials search the house of Johannes Petrus Maria van Laarhoven in Chonburi in 2014. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

Johannes Petrus Maria van Laarhoven, 57, was found guilty of laundering earnings from his gang’s smuggling of marijuana to the Netherlands from July 2008 to June 2014. He ran coffee shops in the Netherlands, where the sale of cannabis for personal consumption in such places is tolerated by local authorities.

His wife Mingkwan Kaen-in, or Mingkwan van Laarhoven, 35, was found guilty of supporting money laundering.

They transferred 500,000 euros (B18.94 million) related to the marijuana business from Cyprus-registered Deefety Holdings Ltd to one bank account owed by Laarhoven in Pattaya and several million euros from Deutsche Bank of Germany to another account in Pattaya.

Since June 2009, they had bought land and buildings in Chonburi, two yachts, a Porsche and a sedan worth more than B100mn in total.

Police arrested the couple in their house at a golf club in Chonburi on July 23, 2014.

The wife’s prison term was commuted from 11 years to seven years and four months because she gave useful testimony.

Read original story here.

 

 
