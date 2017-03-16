Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Court rejects ex-model Yuyee’s request for bail

BANGKOK: The Supreme Court yesterday (Mar 15) rejected a request for bail by imprisoned former actress and model Chatchaya Cuesta Ramos, better known as Yuyee, who is serving a 15-year sentence for smuggling cocaine into the country.

crime, drugs, police, animals,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 16 March 2017, 09:28AM

Former actress-cum-model Yuyee. Photo: Bangkok Post
Former actress-cum-model Yuyee. Photo: Bangkok Post

Yuyee, 43, also formerly known as Alisa Inthusamit, was taken from prison to the Criminal Court to hear the Supreme Court’s decision on yestterday morning.

She was arrested on Nov 10, 2012 at Don Mueang airport after customs officers found 251mg of cocaine in her suitcase. She had arrived on a flight from Vietnam.

She was charged with illegal possession and smuggling a Type 2 narcotic drug into the country.

On June 12, 2014, the Criminal Court convicted and sentenced her to 15 years in jail and fined her B1.5 million.  

Initially, she was sentenced to a jail term of 20 years and a fine of B2mn. The term was reduced by one-fourth to 15 years and a fine of B1.5mn.

A prison term of three months earlier handed down in a separate case by the Min Buri Court, which convicted her of smuggling protected wildlife into the country, was added to the sentence.

In September, 2015, the Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s ruling. 

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Both courts rejected the former actress’s requests for release on bail, deeming her a flight risk.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court also denied her release on bail.

She was taken back to the Central Women Correctional Institute in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.

So far, she has spent 2 years and nine months in jail.

Yuyee and her husband Francisco Ramos, a Spanish TV presenter for Discovery Channel, have always claimed she was framed by an influential person they had angered by setting free animals held by wildlife traffickers.

Read original story here.

 

 
