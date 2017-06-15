Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Couple accused of killing 10-year-old girl

SAMUT PRAKAN: The mother and stepfather of a 10-year-old girl have admitted to beating the child to death before dumping her body in a canal in Samut Prakan last Saturday (June 10), police say.

crime, accidents, death, murder, police, sex, violence,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 15 June 2017, 08:47AM

The couple were brought for a re-enactment at the crime scene yesterday (June 14). Photo: via Bangkok Post
The couple were brought for a re-enactment at the crime scene yesterday (June 14). Photo: via Bangkok Post

Ms Supaporn Montra, 31, and Mr Wajaran Thadsawan, 35, have been charged with conspiring to kill the girl, Pornthip “Nong Rung” Kulanant, 10, and with concealing her body, said Charnthep Sesawech, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1.

Lt Gen Charnthep said Supaporn, a maid, and Wajaran, a public vehicle driver, admitted they often assaulted the girl after she came from Roi Et to stay with them at their home in Bang Sao Thong district of Samut Prakan during school breaks.

Last Saturday, the couple returned home to find Pornthip, a Prathom 5 student, dead and so they decided to wrap the body in a quilt before stuffing it inside a fertiliser bag and dumping it in Klong Phu Thao in tambon Si Sa Jorakae Yai, police said.

After disposing of the body, the couple fled to Saraburi where they were later apprehended by police.

Supaporn said she hit her daughter because she was not obeying her and had a habit of lying.

However, she insisted she did not mean to kill the girl, Lt Gen Charnthep said.

BIS

Lt Gen Charnthep said the couple had locked the girl up in the house while they were away from home. Forensic experts were running a test on the body to find out if the girl had been sexually violated prior to her death. Wajaran denied he had sexually attacked the girl.

The couple were brought for a re-enactment at the crime scene yesterday (June 14).

Lt Gen Charnthep said investigators have gathered solid evidence and were confident they had a watertight case to forward to prosecutors.

Sukanya Montra, Supaporn’s younger sister, said Pornthip had lived with her in Roi Et. The girl usually spent her school break with her mother and stepfather.

Read original story here.

 

 
