Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Corruption lawsuit targets AoT, King Power

BANGKOK: A lawsuit has been filed against 18 executives and officials of Airports of Thailand (AoT) and King Power Group, the country’s sole duty-free operator, for alleged malfeasance in connection with a duty free concession contract, allegedly causing damages of B14 billion.

corruption, crime, politics,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 6 July 2017, 08:58AM

A lawsuit by a key member of the junta’s anti-corruption reform efforts claims King Power duty-free operators and Airports of Thailand have conspired to withhold payments of B14.29bn from the state. Photo: Walailak Keeratipipatpong
A lawsuit by a key member of the junta’s anti-corruption reform efforts claims King Power duty-free operators and Airports of Thailand have conspired to withhold payments of B14.29bn from the state. Photo: Walailak Keeratipipatpong

Charnchai Issarasenarak, deputy chairman of the subcommittee on the anti-graft mechanism under the National Reform Steering Assembly (NRSA), filed the lawsuit yesterday (July 5) at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

According to the suit, 14 AoT officials, some of them former board members, and four King Power executives colluded to infringe the laws and forged an agreement which allowed the private sector to gain benefits beyond what the contract stipulates.

According to Mr Charnchai, the AoT and King Power earlier entered into a contract that 15% of the company’s revenue from product sales at Suvarnabhumi airport’s duty free shops must be distributed to the state coffers.

However, the then AoT board later granted the collection of only 3% of the firm’s revenue.

The decision caused B14.29bn in damage to the state, he said.

He also asked the court to consider punishing the culprits and seize the B14.29bn from them as it has caused substantial damages to the state.

Mr Charnchai, who is also an ex-Democrat MP for Nakhon Nayok, said the case is only the first of five lawsuits planned to be brought against those linked with irregularities surrounding King Power’s operations.

In this case, the breach of contract could affect small shareholders of the AoT, he said. Anyone buying AoT stocks today could suffer from a fall of share prices and those who purchase them later would also be adversely affected.

“The state officials worked in favour of the private company which subsequently led to a substantial loss in state revenue,” said Mr Charnchai, adding the unlawfully-obtained benefits should be returned to the state. “I want this case to serve as an example,” he added.

He said he would send information on the alleged irregularities to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha so the premier could take action against officials involved.

The premier earlier raised questions about King Power whether any laws had been breached by the firm and whether anyone should be dismissed as well as how much damage had been caused, he said.

Asked when he would file the next lawsuit in connection with King Power cases, Mr Charnchai said it could be about two months.

Based on the lawsuit filed yesterday, he said he acted similarly to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and public prosecutors handling corruption cases.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

“Filing lawsuits against someone is not fun as they [opponents] could counter-sue. But I have checked the accuracy of the information,” Mr Charnchai said.

The court is scheduled to rule whether the lawsuit will be accepted for deliberation on July 25.

Based on the lawsuit, the plaintiff names 83 witnesses to give testimony, including Gen Prayut, who is placed as the second witness in the document.

Responding to Gen Prayut being named as a witness, Mr Charnchai said this followed what he had discussed with Adm Phajun Tampratheep, chairman of the NRSA’s subcommittee on anti-graft mechanisms. After submitting the lawsuit, he said he would report to the prime minister since the premier had raised questions about the case.

The proposal to end the contract with King Power was made by a NRSA committee at a meeting on April 25, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam. The panel said the duty-free firm failed to comply with the act.

King Power Group CEO Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has insisted the company has done nothing which breached the 1992 Private Participation in State Undertaking Act. The company has run the duty-free business for more than 10 years, and if the firm had committed any offences, it should have been found guilty long ago, he said.

AoT president Nitinai Sirisamatthakarn earlier confirmed King Power strictly adhered to the contract it made with the agency, particularly allocating returns to the state in line with the space it occupies and its sales.

He said King Power distributed returns to the state based on averages. In some years, it distributed to the state sales revenue higher than 15%, or between B1.2-1.6bn a year in the first five years. The company was required to pay more, ranging from 16%-20% of its sales revenue to the state between the 6th to 10th years.

In addition, after King Power won the concession in 2006, the AoT also required the company to pay a two-year benefit in advance to the state worth B2.46bn.

King Power has also been hit with criticism after other companies were not permitted to set up duty-free pickup counters at the airports. The AoT and Customs Department told the public that this can be done when the concession contracts with King Power ends.

King Power’s contract at Suvarnabhumi is scheduled to expire on Sept 27, 2020 while the contract for Don Mueang airport will run out on Sept 30, 2022.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

‘Samui Times’ to be sued after Koh Tao death story

The woman who owns that website is in UK and could not give a rat's whisker if Thai authorities sue her. She is one of the "Samui Gaggle"...(Read More)

Phuket beer truck driver survives power pole slam

R Sole-''painted by drugged up workers''Another comment with baseless accusations published here....(Read More)

Phuket tourism leader urges steps against corrupt officials in migrant worker crackdown

Unbelievable...and Mr Bhurritt sits on the Tourism Ministry’s Tourism Development Board? His concern is that it will affect production costs and the...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Rorii...it was common knowledge. Try google to start with. Then Hansard report when the Bill was introduced. You can also compare the profits of C...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Jor12 "As to the changes to CTP in NSW, this was designed to reign in the exorbitant profits being made by Insurance Companies and to clamp down ...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

CaptB...Check out the legal requirements for Third Party Motor Vehicle Accident Insurance in Thailand then the other classes available. The Compen...(Read More)

Phuket beer truck driver survives power pole slam

If any body from outside of Phuket drives into that bend in the road, looking at the white lines that go all over the show, any normal person would be...(Read More)

Phuket-region employers dump hundreds of migrant workers after new labour laws

Christy...that's what I said - "the penalties have been upped". Disproportionate against migrants...rubbish. It's a choice they make...(Read More)

Phuket beer truck driver survives power pole slam

Same same everyday. Just another bad driver driving to normal phuket standards. At least some locals got some bemefit for a change with a few free bee...(Read More)

Phuket beer truck driver survives power pole slam

What a catch phrase for the TAT to promote, witness the crazy driving get free beer!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.