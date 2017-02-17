Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Cops find tunnel in manhunt for wanted monk

BANGKOK: Thai cops have uncovered secret tunnels running underneath a space-age temple of the controversial Dhammakaya Buddhist sect, as their manhunt for an elusive elderly monk accused of massive embezzlement entered a second day.

crime, land, construction, religion,

AFP

Friday 17 February 2017, 02:42PM

A Buddhist monk takes mobile photos of the police blockade through the closed gate in front of Wat Dhammakaya temple just north of Bangkok yesterday (Feb 16). Photo: AFP
A Buddhist monk takes mobile photos of the police blockade through the closed gate in front of Wat Dhammakaya temple just north of Bangkok yesterday (Feb 16). Photo: AFP

Thousands of officers are involved in the search for the 72-year-old monk Phra Dhammachayo, who is believed to be holed up in the vast Wat Dhammakaya temple grounds on the outskirts of Bangkok.

The former abbot, who founded the breakaway Buddhist order in 1970 and has marshalled its prodigious rise, is accused of money laundering and accepting embezzled funds worth billions of baht from the jailed owner of a cooperative bank.

But in an increasingly bizarre cat-and-mouse game, cops were frustrated for a second day running as they were led by orange-robed monks through endless rooms and hallways in the 1,000-acre site.

Yesterday (Feb 16) police found a 1.5 kilometre tunnel – spilt into two routes – dug under the UFO-like temple that dominates the site, which may have been used by the ex-abbot as a place to hide.

“It only has one entrance but it does not go outside of the temple,” Col Worranan Srilum, deputy spokesman for the DSI – Thailand’s equivalent of the FBI – told reporters.

They also searched a sick bay used by the former abbot, but instead of finding their quarry, pulled back an orange robe covering several pillows arranged to look like a sleeping person.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

“The Dhammakaya temple area is sprawling so it will have to take time to search... we can’t find him yet, but our intelligence insists that he is still inside (the) temple,” he added.

The sweep of the powerful and ultra-rich Wat Dhammakaya temple comes after Thailand’s junta chief invoked special powers to put its sprawling compound under military control.

Temple officials say the ex-abbot is innocent and deny knowledge of his whereabouts.

Thailand’s secular authorities are normally reluctant to intervene in the affairs of the clergy in the Buddhist-majority country.

But the Dhammakaya sect has long been in the firing line. Critics accuse the temple of promoting a pay-your-way to nirvana philosophy, burnished with “cultish” mass shows of devotion and a sophisticated PR machine.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 17 February 2017 - 15:13:17

It would be interesting to learn how the normal devoted thai budhists feel and see about this Dhammakaya Sect.
A sect that actually violated any thai law as we read in thai press.
It looks more like a money making business factory with workers in the orange monk dress + investing followers than a devoted budhist monastery.

Hope we can learn more about how thai people see this whole illegal criminal 'company' under the flag of buddhisme.

Even the Government now use article 44 on it.

Authorities should check inside the golden Ufo. hahahaha
And blow a lot of tear gas in tunnel complexes. 
At least Rats come out for sure.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences

@Eagle: Practice of the day on Phuket, Eagle, Practice on the road with taxis, minivans and busses. All the unneeded tragic accidents. Most thai dri...(Read More)

Phuket’s red light cameras now in operation

Police should be using mobile speed cameras to catch all wrongdoers with Police Squads roaming all Phuket roads with fixed cameras on their helmets, m...(Read More)

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition

Kurt: How can they be innocent before the court passes sentence? They were caught red handed.The court can only confirm their guilt and pass sentence,...(Read More)

Phuket’s red light cameras now in operation

Absolute nonsense in this article - facial recognition software can be confused by glasses, make up and even different hair styles, it's never goi...(Read More)

Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences

Kurt,do you really think a higher education makes someone a better driver?And again,in what country do they need a high school diploma for driving a t...(Read More)

Phuket’s red light cameras now in operation

Many thanks for informing the people where the red cameras are located. At these locations we go to drive as very traffic law obeying persons. A bit...(Read More)

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition

Asterix, Kurt is right, even though they were caught with illegal drugs, guns, ammunition, they are not guilty till the court sentence is passed, yes ...(Read More)

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition

@ Asterix. Yes , you are right! But by law someone is 'innocent' until the Judge in Court convict him. That is the way it works. The Phuket...(Read More)

Phuket to launch 3R project on solid waste

Complete stooge that has no idea what he's talking about. This 3R program is nothing new, and is used in more developed places where people learn...(Read More)

Phuket Governor petitions PM Prayut to allow Patong nightlife to close at 4am

Kurt,seems you got a bit lost here!This Article is about a petition regarding closing times Bangla road.What has Laem Singh Beach to do with it?No won...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.