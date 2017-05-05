BANGKOK: The Criminal Court was told on Thursday (May 4) that girl prostitutes in the northern province of Mae Hong Son had been delivered to police clients of one station on a patrol vehicle of another police station.

Friday 5 May 2017, 09:19AM

Police question the five suspects at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: Bangkok Post / Chanat Katanyu

The report came from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) that sought the court’s approval for the detention of five suspects in the case.

ATPD told the court that in 2014 suspect Kalaya Wuthikhun, 40, asked a 17-year-old girl and friends to sell sex service when police officers from other areas assumed positions in Mae Hong Son.

Suspect Khwanruethai Rerk-udom, 39, then drove a patrol vehicle of the Nam Phieng Din police station to send the girls to the residences of officials at the Muang Mae Hong Son police station.

The girls saw police hand B3,000 to Miss Khwanruethai who in turn gave B1,000 to each of the girls. Miss Kalaya later took B500 from each of them.

In 2015 and 2016, both suspects together with three others: Mongkol Kiatpakdipong, 30, Kanokwan Ratanapakdi, 22, and Patamaporn Inkaew, 31, asked the 17-year-old girl and her friends to sell sex services to clients including policemen.

ATPD also told the court that Mr Mongkol asked a 19-year-old girl to sell sex service in Mae Hong Son through Miss Kalaya from 2013 to 2016. Miss Patamaporn picked up the girl and sent her to hotels.

All the five suspects are Mae Hong Son natives. They were charged with sex trafficking of teenagers and luring them into obscene acts.

All the suspects denied the charges. ATPD opposed their temporary release and no relatives of the suspects showed up to seek their bail on Thursday. The first detention period was set to end May 15.

The five were among 11 suspects in the teen prostitution case including a police senior sergeant major of the Nam Phieng Din station, already arrested and dismissed.

Earlier reports said girl prostitutes of the network had owl tattoos on their chests. Some pictures of teenage girls with such tattoos were shared via chat applications.

