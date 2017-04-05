POOL: For the very first time in the 2017 edition of the Patong Pool League one team walked away with an 0-11 win away from home. That team was Cool Hand Lukes, whose win moved them up to 2nd place in the league table, but still some 15 points off long-time league leaders 1Bar.

Wednesday 5 April 2017, 12:04PM

The Cool Hand Lukes team following their 0-11 win.

In fact, 1Bar have now taken the top spot in the league since the start of the 2017 league season, and even now without prolific player Goh are still proving to be the team to beat.

It was Happy End Bar that suffered at the hands of Cool Hand Lukes, and that loss dropped them down one place to second-to-last in the table.

Another mention is also due to Tommy Hansen from Genius Bar. Why? Because he sent this editor a private message via Facebook to put his hands up to say he was 7-balled by Mark and his wife from San Sabai Sports Bar when they played last Thursday (Mar 30). Well done Tommy for your honesty.

The final score in that game between San Sabai and Genius Bar was 3-8. The teams now sit in 11th and 8th place in the table respectively.

Champs Bar were the only other team to pick up a reasonably high score in last week’s action when they beat Green Mango 8-3 at home. Those teams now sit at 10th and 13th in the league table respectively.

Elsewhere, Wet Dreams Sports Bar (6th) beat Ting Tong Bar (3rd) 7-4 at home, Dirty Nellies (5th) walked away with a marginal 6-5 win at home to Caddyshack (7th), and Martin Swiss Guesthouse (9th) took a 6-5 home win over Simon and Oils (14th).

But last, but by no means least, Queen of Hearts picked up a big win in their game last Thursday. But it wasn’t a big win in regards to points, they actually managed to defeat 1Bar, no easy feat for any team in the Patong Pool League. Well done Queen of Hearts.

League Table

1Bar - 122

Cool Hand Lukes - 107

Ting Tong - 104

Queen of Hearts - 102

Dirty Nellies – 99

Wet Dreams - 93

Caddyshack - 92

Genius Bar - 91

Martin Swiss - 85

Champs - 82

San Sabai – 72

Happy End Bar - 60

Green Mango – 58

Simon & Oils – 53