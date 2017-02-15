Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Cool Hand Lukes end 1Bar’s unbeaten run

POOL: At long last 1Bar’s unbeaten run in the Patong Pool League has come to an end courtesy of Cool Hand Lukes.

Matt Pond

Wednesday 15 February 2017, 02:03PM

Dave from Caddyshack takes aim.
Dave from Caddyshack takes aim.

Going into last Thursday’s (Feb 9) action, 1Bar had been unbeaten throughout the entire league season, however, it was Cool Hand Lukes who put a stop to the run beating the league leaders 5-6 way from home.

In addition, 2nd placed Ting Tong Bar, who prior to last week’s games were some 13 points behind 1Bar, won big beating Happy End Bar 11-0. This result means that Ting Tong are now only seven points behind still with plenty of games to play.

The loss also means that Happy End Bar are now propping up the bottom of the table on 32 points.

The only other big score in last weeks action was in the game between Martin Swiss Guesthouse and Caddyshack.

Going into the game Martin Swiss sat at 9th in the league table on 44 points while Caddyshack were one place above in 8th on 45 points.

However, a big 9-2 win at home for Martin Swiss saw them jump up to joint 5th now on level points with Queen of Hearts and Genius Bar, while Caddyshack dropped down to 9th on 47 points.

It was all tight in last Thursday’s remaining games with Champs Bar taking a 6-5 home win over Queen of Hearts, San Sabai Sports Bar walked away with a 6-5 win at home to Green mango, Dirty Nellies were beaten 5-6 at home to Genius Bar, while Wet Dreams Sports Bar took a 7-4 win at home to Simon and Oils.

League Table

1Bar 72

Ting Tong 65

Cool Hand Lukes 58

United Services Phuket

Wet Dreams 54

Queen of Hearts 53

Martin Swiss 53

Genius Bar 53

Dirty Nellies 51

Caddyshack 47

San Sabai 42

Champs Bar 40

Green Mango 37

Simon & Oils 35

Happy End Bar 32

 

 
