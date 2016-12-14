PHUKET: A convoy of 18 buses carrying 750 people to Bangkok to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej departed the island yesterday (Dec 13).

Wednesday 14 December 2016, 03:15PM

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok waves as one of the 18 buses carrying mourners to Bangkok departed Phuket yesterday (Dec 13). Photo: PR Dept

The government-funded buses cleared the Phuket Checkpoint, at the northern tip of the island, at 6am.

“We will take care of expenses, including accommodation, transportation and food, for everyone on this trip,” noted Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok.

Personal items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, snacks and water, medicines and medical supplies for the trip have been provided..

“All necessities have been provided by members of the Phuket hotel associations and local private organisations,” V/Gov Snith said,

“We also have police officers and public health officials on board with us to take care of everyone,” he added.

The bus convoy yesterday was one of four government-funded convoys to carry mourners to Bangkok under a nationwide policy to provide free transport to people who would otherwise not be able to fund their own pilgrimage to the Grand Palace to pay their respects to late King. (See story here.)

“The next convoy for mourners to go to Bangkok to pay their respects to the late King will be on Jan 2, 2017,” V/Gov Snith noted.