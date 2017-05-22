Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Conte sets Chelsea’s sights on league-cup double

FOOTBALL: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has immediately turned his attention to matching fellow Italian Carlo Ancelotti by winning the ‘Double’ in England after his record-breaking team were presented with the Premier League trophy at Stamford Bridge yesterday (May 21).

football,

AFP

Monday 22 May 2017, 09:35AM

Chelsea’s Antonio Conte kisses the English Premier League trophy, as players celebrate their league title win at the end of the Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge yesterday (May 21). Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP
Chelsea’s Antonio Conte kisses the English Premier League trophy, as players celebrate their league title win at the end of the Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge yesterday (May 21). Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP

The west London club, crowned champions of England for the sixth time in their history, enjoyed a party after two goals from substitute Michy Batshuayi and strikes from Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro saw them come from 1-0 down to beat Sunderland 5-1 on an emotionally-charged last day of the Premier League season.

The celebrations cannot last too long, however, because Conte’s side, who became the first team to win 30 league games in a 38-game top flight season in England, have only six days to wait until playing the FA Cup Final against London rivals Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday (May 27).

If Conte can inspire Chelsea to victory there he will match the achievements of Ancelotti who guided Chelsea to a Double in 2009/10.

However, they will need to re-focus quickly against an Arsenal side looking to make up for the disappointment of missing out on a place in the Champions League.

“This is the real danger for us – to think that this season is finished,” warned Conte.

“It’s important to celebrate as we did today, enjoying this moment with our families and fans, and celebrate this title because it wasn’t easy. 

“But as of tomorrow, I’ll try and push a lot to explain that this season could become not just great but fantastic if we are able to win the FA Cup. It’s a great opportunity to win the Double.” 

Conte fears his side could miss out, however, if they let complacency set in.

“If you ask me who you think the favourites are now, I think it’s Arsenal,” he said.

“They only have this possibility to find a good season after a win in the FA Cup. For this reason, we must find motivation and find in ourselves the right anger.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

“The game will be very difficult. I’m not talking tactically, I’m talking about motivation, the right fire in our soul and our hearts. If we have this in the same proportion as Arsenal, we have the possibility to do the Double and win. Otherwise we risk a lot.”

Chelsea had already been confirmed as champions long before facing Sunderland but the way they came from behind to win in style after Javier Manquillo had put Sunderland ahead in the third minute summed up their season. 

The afternoon was not without its emotion, either, on what was Chelsea captain John Terry’s farewell to Stamford Bridge after announcing he will be leaving this summer after 22 years at the club. 

“I’ll come back here one day, supporting the team for years to come,” he promised as he addressed fans afterwards. 

“I’ve been very fortunate to work with some unbelievable players and managers throughout my career. I’m thankful to every single one of them. We all have to thank Roman Abramovich too. I’d like to thank him and all the board. He’s the best owner in world football.”

Terry completed his speech by embracing Conte and starting a chant of ‘Antonio, Antonio’ which Abramovich, up in his private box in the West Stand, joined in with.

Not even Jose Mourinho in his first spell in west London got that kind of adulation from the man who employed him.

Ancelotti, of course, was sacked the season after winning the Double despite his popularity with players and fans, so nothing is certain.

For Sunderland, any talk of titles and Doubles is a distant dream as they prepare for life in the Championship.

“We are gutted about the season, but now we have to get over it quickly and get ready to go again,” said Sunderland manager David Moyes, the former Everton and Manchester United boss.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong counterfeit goods crackdown nets 10,000 items, valued at B20mn

Kurt,again you are showing your inability of reading and understanding,as i wrote:concerned or curious about the nationality {of the alien suspects}.N...(Read More)

Actress arrested for drunk-driving gets bail

Kurt,put an alcohol lock in her car!?She still could use any other car....(Read More)

Patong counterfeit goods crackdown nets 10,000 items, valued at B20mn

A short while ago there was a happening, thai people were asking the thai Phuket official questions. The official answer was; "You don't ne...(Read More)

Actress arrested for drunk-driving gets bail

Seen her 'alcohol history', it seems this woman is a continuing danger on Thai roads ( except her 1 week show ordination as a non). Why, afte...(Read More)

Two men caught at Phuket Airport with fake passports have escaped from police custody

Well, same-same, but different as the story of 2 young boys on their way in police van to court, just able to 'step out' of the van at a traff...(Read More)

11 organisations call for ‘true’ police reforms

A good, over all respected, well educated, non corrupt, sincere police organization in which you can not buy promotion, is one of the back bones of a ...(Read More)

11 organisations call for ‘true’ police reforms

National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) had not made any progress regarding police reforms – leaving a majority of Thai people to continue livin...(Read More)

Ex-inmate used son, 12, as drugs mule

This is exactly the kind of chronic repeat drug dealer behavior that you can expect when there are no consequences for your criminal actions. She has...(Read More)

Patong counterfeit goods crackdown nets 10,000 items, valued at B20mn

Kurt,because thais are not that concerned or curious about the nationality as you are....(Read More)

11 organisations call for ‘true’ police reforms

Progress we hope. Certainly an effort to join the modern world. Got to start at the top in this case....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.