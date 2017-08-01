PHUKET: Rawai Municipality has ordered construction to stop on a collection of buildings likely to become a resort on a popular coastal road at Nai Harn, on Phuket southwest coast, after discovering that parts of the buildings breach the project’s building permit.

Tuesday 1 August 2017, 11:37AM

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos issued the order to halt construction at the site at a meeting held at Rawai Municipality yesterday (July 31), where a host of officers reviewed the project’s construction status.

Present at the meeting was Capt Boworn Phromgaewngam Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC).

Officials confirmed that project, on the road through Ao Saen to Krathing Cape, was on legally acquired private land and had been issued a building permit allowing four three-level buildings to be built at the site.

However, on inspecting the site yesterday, officials confirmed that the buildings under construction had deviated from the plans submitted to the municipality.

“Some parts of the four buildings that were permitted to be built have exceed the permit,” Mayor Aroon said.

“All construction has been ordered to stop. For the parts of the construction that can be approved by law, the owner of the land must update the building plan and submit it to Rawai Municipality for approval,” he added.

“The parts that have been built that cannot be granted approval by law must be removed within 30 days,” Mayor Aroon noted.