Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norrapat Plodthong and a team of relevant government officials on Saturday visited the site of of the planned multi-billion-baht 22.4 kilometre Sakoo-Koh Kaew expressway and stated that the road will be needed to help with the island’s growing traffic problems.

Monday 12 June 2017, 02:18PM

Phuket Governor Norrapat Plodthong seen here during Saturday's visit to the site where the new expressway is to be constructed. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Governor Norrapat Plodthong seen here during Saturday's visit to the site where the new expressway is to be constructed. Photo: PR Dept

In September last year, then Phuket Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada confirmed that the Highways Department had decided on the route the planned 12-lane expressway from Koh Kaew to Phuket International Airport costing B5.5 billion would take.

Ex-Gov Chamroen announced the route at a public meeting held at Phuket Rajabhat University on Sept 6, 2016. (See story here.)

Speaking during the site visit on Saturday (June 10), Gov Norraphat said, “Construction of this new expressway has already been approved following four public hearings. The project is now going through its environmental impact assessment (EIA) which should be finished in July.

“Once the EIA is received there will be the post-EIA meeting where the results will be presented to the Bureau of Policy and Planning and National Environment Board. When the construction of this expressway is finished, it will mitigate some of the the traffic problems in Phuket,” Governor Norraphat said.

Gov Norraphat also told reporters, “Construction of the light rail system will require space the road’s central reservations and to allow the light rail system the roads must be six metres wide. Therefore, if there is no additional route for traffic to take while construction of the light rail is ongoing then the traffic in Phuket will be chaos.

“The central government is willing to develop Phuket’s transportation infrastructure to make it more efficient by solving the traffic problems for the citizens’ convenience,” he added.

There has been delays in the construction of the new expressway due to certain parts of the road falling within conserved forest areas, but during Gov Norraphat’s meeting with the Phuket Highways Department District he stated that construction has been ordered by the government as it is required to mitigate traffic jams.

“The construction of Sakoo-Kor Kaew expressway was meant to be finished before starting construction of the light rail, however, some obstacles were out of the control of Phuket Highways Department such as the EIA which requires involvement of national institutes,” he said.

Mr Ekkasit Sirivaitayapong, an engineer from the Department of Highways added that the Sakoo-Koh Kaew expressway is a convenient and safe route which will run parallel with villages around the area and will feature a bicycle lane and decorations unique to ‘Phuketness’.

 

 
Christy Sweet | 14 June 2017 - 07:43:16

Build an "expressway"  facilitating racetrack speeds and watch as 
 serious accident rates soar even higher. 
I suggest no more roads as they simply clog up too, but a light rail along the electrical pylon route and stop catering to taxi cartels- which is what all the road work is about. All drivers  need to be coerced  into the 21st century where mass transport is the norm, not the exception.

Eagle | 13 June 2017 - 16:58:06

@Timothy,they should have a pillory for all the foreign badmouthed wisenheimer there!

Timothy | 13 June 2017 - 08:51:45

If it is to be decorated in Phuket style, he means there will be loads of rubbish along it's entire length...oh, and at least one of the lanes will be full of vendors in dilapidated salengs, and one more lane filled with the parked vehicles of the vendors customers.

Pauly44 | 12 June 2017 - 16:49:57

Talk about an understatement, "traffic in Phuket will be chaos", newsflash Gov - it already is, underpass mayhem destroying traffic flow at most major intersections, I simply cannot fathom the thought process behind road developmental planning here, mayhem.

Eagle | 12 June 2017 - 16:16:08

Kurt,the answer to your question why an express way is needed stands in the article.Read it again and after that maybe you understand why!

Kurt | 12 June 2017 - 15:05:55

Why Phuket island needs a Express Way?
Transport by busses, taxis, mini-vans of tourists visiting Phuket Holiday Island only become more dangerous.

A holiday island doesn't need express ways, it needs 'non slippery' roads, so tourists arrive safe and sound in their hotels.
Spend some government money on non slippery tarmac on Phuket roads. 
Until now they are to slippery for the professional taxis, and mini-vans who have to drive the tourists at very high speed to hotels.

Phuket community

