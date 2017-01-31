Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Property
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Condominium for sale

THB 3.6M

Tuesday 31 January 2017, 04:04PM

Freehold 32.5 Sq.M. Studio type. Price 3.6MB. Swimming pool on roof. Absolute Bangla Suites.
Contact details
Person : Bruno
Address : Bangla Road, Patong
Phone : 082 287 2050
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

‘Namtan’ wins Miss Universe plaudits

She won more than the hearts of Thai people. She won my heart for sure, and she won the internet vote. I feel Namtan should have won the Miss Univer...(Read More)

Phuket Hungarian tourists dead after motorbike slams into pole

My son is 25 yrs old and arrived home from Phuket a few hours ago. As a hungarian mother i feel deep sorry for the parents who lost their beloved one...(Read More)

Phuket Hungarian tourists dead after motorbike slams into pole

Time to get a car when a helmet no longer saves your life....(Read More)

Phuket input sought for light-rail plans

@ Pinot. There is a bus service Phuket airport-Patong. There are a few more bus services.( Phuket town--> Airport) Problem is, they have to keep ...(Read More)

Phuket elephant hits out at mahout

Perhaps the saddest part of this article is that the elephant-beating mahout only got a slap on the hand...he deserved much more in return for his tre...(Read More)

Phuket raid clears illegal rubber plantations from national park

Hmmm... I'm guessing that the aftermath of this operation left these areas looking about as impressive as Surin beach following the demo. So now ...(Read More)

Phuket elephant hits out at mahout

Kurt, when an elephant in musth, one can do simply nothing, so it's too late. That is why male elephants should be completely withdrawn from...(Read More)

Phuket road rage incident leads to alleged threats of murder

@ Thai Thugs: We did read that the 2 ladies were riding home from a pub at 4 AM. May be now the ladies get fined to be in a Thalang pub many hours a...(Read More)

Phuket elephant hits out at mahout

I not understand these thai elephant professionals in this article. They must know perfectly well how to go along with male elephants in musth. Anyo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.