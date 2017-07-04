BANGKOK: The Lawyers Council of Thailand is considering revoking the licence of lawyer Pisit Sammalert who allegedly cheated a female student disabled in a road accident 12 years ago out of almost five million baht in compensation.

Tuesday 4 July 2017, 08:45AM

Teenager Pattarada Kaewpong, who was allegedly swindled out of almost five million baht, is taken to meet legal experts at the Thai Bar. Photo: Pawat Laopaisarntaksin

The move comes after the Justice Ministry stepped in to help the family of 14-year-old Pattarada “Nong Beam” Kaewpong, who was left with a serious spinal injury from the car crash that also claimed her father’s life.

Sombat Wongkamhaeng, deputy chairman of the Lawyers Council, said yesterday (July 3) that he will call an urgent meeting to “immediately remove” Mr Pisit from a career in law. Mr Pisit is still listed as a registered lawyer though his licence has already been suspended, he said.

This was not the first time Mr Pisit has been involved in alleged irregularities. He earlier faced a complaint over violations of lawyers’ etiquette and had his licence suspended for two years, Mr Sombat said.

In Miss Pattarada’s case, he was provided by the council but “volunteered” to help the girl, the deputy chairman said. He added a panel will be set up to look into the accusation against him.

In 2005, an 18-wheeler hit Miss Pattarada’s family while they were travelling in a pickup truck in Surat Thani.

Mr Pisit met the family and offered pro bono legal help.

According to accounts from the girl’s mother, Pornthip Chantharat, Mr Pisit told them the truck operator agreed to pay them B1 million in compensation.

However, monthly payments of B40,000 were paid to them for only seven months after which the lawyer could no longer be contacted.

A talk with the truck operator further shocked Ms Pornthip, when she learned the compensation was actually five million baht in total.

“The proceedings were so long that at first I felt discouraged about fighting on,” the mother said, adding she decided to bring the issue to court again after her family’s plight was reported in the media.

