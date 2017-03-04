Recent Comments

Slowly, Phuket beaches see return of sun loungers Swerv, besides the idiosyncrasies of Phuket's illegal "fantasy " laws, could you please inform us, less travelled people, where some of...(Read More)

Phuket flushed with success at regional awards for best public toilets Can I please be directed to the public toilet and shower facilities on Surin beach please?... ...(Read More)

Slowly, Phuket beaches see return of sun loungers Foot: I agree. There are many top beaches around the world where sun loungers are not allowed....(Read More)

New tobacco control law passed, 20 now minimum age for buying tobacco The last major reform in tobacco sales required that the actual packets not be visible at the point of sale. That's why every 7-11 and FamilyMart ...(Read More)

Phuket flushed with success at regional awards for best public toilets Petrol stations shouldn't be applauded for having toilets, it's part of their basic market offering. You might as well hand them a trophy for ...(Read More)