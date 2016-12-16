The Hard Rock Café Phuket is offering a special Christmas set menu as well as special Rockshop promotions to celebrate a gift-giving season and the holidays.

Saturday 17 December 2016, 10:00AM

The café is now full of decorations with Christmas trees, presents, reindeer, and of course, Santa!

The special set menu costs B2,000 per person and starts with some Wasabi Ranch Tuna – sliced tuna perfectly seared in Cajun spices with shredded carrots and cucumber, and drizzled with lemon vinaigrette and wasabi ranch dressing.

For main course, you can choose from two delicious options. The first option is Cranberry Salmon with Roasted Vegetables – seared salmon fillet drizzled with cranberry sauce served with roasted tomatoes and asparagus in onion balsamic dressing.

If you are hankering for some red meat, try the Pan-seared Beef Fillet – premium pasture-raised Australian beef fillet expertly seared and served with mashed potato, tomato salsa and cheesy vegetables.

For dessert it’s super-moist Carrot Cake – homemade-style moist carrot cake layered with rich cream frosting and topped with a cranberry sauce.

The Rockshop is also full of Christmas decorations and is the perfect place to find a great holiday gift for family and friends. Special Christmas offers at the Rockshop include – buy three adult T-shirts and get a free shot glass; buy four adult T-shirts and get a free classic hat; or buy five adult T-shirts and get a free classic T-shirt.

So make sure you drop-in to the Hard Rock Café Phuket this holiday season for a rockin’ good Christmas.