Coin-swallowing turtle ‘very serious’, in ICU

BANGKOK: Om Sin the turtle who achieved media fame after swallowing 915 coins and required an emergency life-saving operation is in a “very serious” condition and needs more surgery, a veterinarian said yesterday (Mar 19).

Bangkok Post

Monday 20 March 2017, 10:31AM

‘Om Sin’ is seen after an operation on March 6. The turtle now is in serious condition. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
‘Om Sin’ is seen after an operation on March 6. The turtle now is in serious condition. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

“Let’s pray,” Nantarika Chansue, a veterinary scientist, wrote on her Facebook page.

Om Sin had appeared likely for a quick recovery after veterinarians and surgeons took the coins weighing five kilograms from her stomach on March 6. On Saturday (Mar 18), vets detected that the 25-year-old female turtle looked depressed and had a stomach ache due to complications from the surgery.

“Yesterday we did an emergency operation on Bank (Om Sin) due to the complications from intestinal volvulus and strangulation,” said the scientist at Chulalongkorn University’s veterinary science faculty, who is a leading team member helping the animal.

Om Sin means piggy bank in English.

Om Sin is staying at the faculty while recovering. When well, it will be sent back to the Royal Thai Navy’s Sea Turtle Conservation Centre in Sattahip district of Chonburi for full rehabilitation.

Its present condition was described by Ms Nantarika as “very serious”. The turtle is still in ICU with no visitors allowed.

The update on Om Sin was shared by the many people who follow Ms Nantarika’s social media account with support pouring in for her team and the turtle.

Om Sin swallowed the coins thrown into a pond by tourists when it was still at Koh Loy in Sri Racha district in Chonburi.

The Sri Racha municipality sent the turtle to the conservation centre last month when it closed a bridge from the mainland to Koh Loy for maintenance.

It was sent to the university last month, but it could barely swim, and a CT scan showed the coins inside its body.

Read original story here.

 

 
