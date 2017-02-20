Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Coal plant protest ends, leaders released

KRABI: Five leaders of the protest against the planned coal-fired power plant in Krabi province have been released and demonstrators dispersed after the government agreed to renew the project’s environmental impact assessment and the environmental health impact assessment.

environment, pollution, construction,

Bangkok Post

Monday 20 February 2017, 09:08AM

An official shakes hands with a demonstrator after the Krabi coal-fired power plant protest outside Government House is ended. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill
An official shakes hands with a demonstrator after the Krabi coal-fired power plant protest outside Government House is ended. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said this came after talks between representatives of the government and core leaders and coordinators of the Save the Andaman from Coal group who had submitted a proposal to the government.

The proposal and information from the protest leaders were forwarded to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Energy Minister Anantaporn Kanjanarat for consideration.

The proposal of the protesters was subsequently agreed on by the government.

Under the agreement, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand would be instructed to start over again with the EIA and EHIA studies. The studies must be conducted with transparency and true participation by local people under the supervision of a tri-partite committee.

“Initially, the agreement will be forwarded to the cabinet meeting on Feb 21 for acknowledgement. It should be made clear that the government is concerned about the people. However, the plan to increase power production capacity along the Andaman coast will have to continue,” the spokesman said.

Prasitthichai Nunual, one of the key coordinators of Save the Andaman from Coal, said the talks with the government representatives went smoothly. The protest leaders had been well looked after and the government had agreed to their proposals.

He declared an end to the protest, saying that protesters were set to return to their home province on yesterday (Feb 19).

He said police would provide them with transport as well as food and water.

Mr Prasitthichai was one of the five protest leaders who were arrested on Saturday (Feb 18) and had been detained by the authorities.

Mr Prasitthichai, ML Rungkhun Kitiyakara and Akkaradet Chakchinda were arrested at 9:30am at the Office of the Civil Service Commission.

Two other leaders – Banjong Nasae, president of Thai Sea Watch Association, and Thatpong Kaedum, a local community rights activist – were taken away in the afternoon. 

They were detained at the 11th Military Circle in Bangkok for questioning.

The five were brought to the protest site by Government House on Phitsanulok Rd and released at about 11am yesterday. They were accompanied by Lt Gen Apirat Kongsompong, commander of the 1st Army, and Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, the police chief.

Mr Prasitthichai then declared the end of the protest.

Wiwat Chancherngpanich, Egat Deputy Governor for power plant development, said it would take at least six months for Egat to conduct the EIA and EHIA studies, after which the results would be forwarded to the cabinet for approval.

He expected the Krabi coal-fired power plant contract signing at the end of this year or early next year.

The protest began on Friday (Feb 17) after the National Energy Policy Committee (NEPC), chaired by Gen Prayut, gave the nod to the construction of the 800-megawatt plant to be sited in Krabi’s Nua Khlong district.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: The Bangla ballet

It seems everyone and their dog know about these corrupt payments except the few people who could actually doe something about stopping them happening...(Read More)

Phuket NACC ordered to probe corruption

So Acting Temporary Governor Chockchai called an emergency meeting of "top police, law enforcement officials and department heads" to order ...(Read More)

Filing the big complaints: How to make sure malfeasance, corruption is exposed

Who says the NACC aren't corrupt? Also, please name 1 Thai police officer you know who isn't corrupt? Also, who says all Officials at th...(Read More)

Phuket expat calls for help to curtail Rawai petty crime spree

Druggies looking for cash and valuables to fund their drug habits. You need to get a license for a gun to protect your property. Next time someo...(Read More)

Police arrest Krabi power plant protest leaders

Absolutely pathetic. 7 very brave cops to arrest 1 poor protester saying his democratic right. Gen Prayut obviously thought this was much easier than ...(Read More)

Phuket to launch 3R project on solid waste

Kurt,you seem to be an expert for recycling.So i have a question for you:Is it possible to recycle all the garbage you posting all over here and to tu...(Read More)

Move to unite ATMs gains momentum

Not such good news. I never pay fees on my debit card by using my bank's ATMs, but I assume everyone will be charged a fee on the new system...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Bangla ballet

A great article, as a tool for NACC to investigate and bite their teeth in it. Yes? Guess, just a hope. They not have the power and guts to do it. J...(Read More)

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition

Eagle, obviously a thai person, feels fine with that many times sue culture, refuse to understand that we not have to sue. Anyone here who can educat...(Read More)

Krabi coal-fired power plant gets go-ahead

Thailand, yes, really can learn and adept energy wise from countries more far in energy matters. Look at Scandinavian countries, Germany, The Netherl...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.