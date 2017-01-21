Clear waters for Rotary White Water Gala charity dinner

More than 650 million people worldwide lack access to clean drinking water – that’s double the population of the United States. Thousands of those people, many of them Thai school children, live on Phuket.

Sunday 22 January 2017, 02:00PM

The Rotary Club of Patong Beach (RCoPB) aims to change that through the provision of up to 1,000 Kohler Clarity water-filtration system units that can purify dirty water into dozens of litres of drinkable water for just a few satang.

Kohler Clarity water-filtration systems, which eliminate more than 99% of contaminants, are able to filter up to 40 litres per day using a gravity system that draws the dirty water through a ceramic filter into a clean-water reservoir. The units are easily assembled and taken apart for cleaning.

To this, the “White: Water: Gala” event will be held at the Latitude Marquee at Laguna Phuket on Saturday, Feb 4, to raise funds to buy the units. Guests are asked to wear white for the event.

“White: Water: Gala” organiser OB Wetzell said, “We recognise the worldwide need for access to clean drinking water exists right here on our doorstep.

"We hope by holding fundraising events like this we can start by providing water to schools in Patong and then expand the project to the rest of Phuket.”





Entertainment

The evening will feature entertainment by the Colin “illy” Hill Band featuring Luisa Scarpa, who offer a unique blend of soulful music crossed with a more aggressive rock style that is a combination that has to be heard to be believed.

The added aural beauty of three-part vocal harmonies is the icing on the cake. There will also be numerous food stalls from top Phuket restaurants.

Other entertainment includes a live auction, silent auction and raffle. The top door prize will be a flight for two on the Nok Air network (details to be confirmed closer to event date).





Wash Your Hands Project

The filters will initially be distributed to schools in Patong under RCoPB’s water and sanitation project in schools, which includes a “Wash Your Hands” program.

In this way more than 2,500 children will have access to clean drinking water on a daily basis.

The schools to benefit from the first phase of fundraising are Ban Sainam­yen School (1,200 children), Wat Patong School (250), Happy Home (80), two kindergartens (1,100) and Kalim School (120).

The Rotary Club of Patong Beach formed in 2001 and currently has 30 members from more than 12 countries.

Its key focus is delivering funding to support improving the education and health of children around Phuket.





Where, When, How?

“White: Water: Gala” will start at 7pm on Saturday, Feb 4, at the Latitude Marquee at Laguna Phuket in Cherng Talay. The evening’s dress code: White. Tickets cost B2,500 for advance bookings and B3,000 at the door.

Tickets available online at: rotarypatong.org/new event/whitewatergala.

Email: whitewatergala@gmail.org The Phuket News is the proud media sponsor of this event.