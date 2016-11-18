Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Clean slate for a classic brunch

The re-branding of the local hotel industry’s Grande Dame Indigo Pearl to The Slate has been a hot topic in hospitality circles since the news broke earlier this year.

Mark Knowles

Saturday 19 November 2016, 12:00PM

Indigo Pearl was already known across the island for its eclectic décor and lavish Sunday brunches, a reputation it had been steadily building since it began offering its Sunday brunch over eight years ago.

When I was invited to attend The Slate’s first Sunday brunch for the high season last weekend, I was well aware of the Indigo Pearl’s stellar reputation and that their Sunday brunch been perfected as it underwent several changes in theme and style over the years. So as I arrrived at The Slate, I was all the more interested to see what, if anything, had changed since my last fantastic brunch experience there in 2014.

So it was that we were ushered in to the air-conditioned cool of Rivet restaurant and seated overlooking table after table replete with gourmet goodies. After ordering our drinks we grabbed our plates and headed outside to see what was on offer. As it turns out, what was on offer was just about anything you could imagine.

For me at least, it’s hard to know where to start when you’re confronted with such a cornucopia of fabulous food. Fortunately my partner had no such reservations and made a beeline for the seafood, scooping up a selection of freshly shucked oysters, scampi, char-grilled lobster and tiger prawns, with a helping of light and crispy tempura veggies, all complemented with a dash of Thai seafood sauce and lemon juice.

I decided to pace myself, starting with build-your-own bruschetta, topped with a selection of char-grilled veggies, buffalo mozzeralla, parma ham and gooey French brie. I couldn’t resist sampling a piece of the pan-fried foie-gras on dry toast with a house-made fruit chutney of sorts that perfectly complemented the richness of the liver.

After our initial foray we were soon back for more and I found my self drifting towards the grill as the aroma of roasting meat lured me over. Here, the comprehensive selection was flash-back to what wowed me about my first brunch here two years ago – there was roast lamb, beef, chicken and a whole-pig, all on their spits, slowly cooking to perfection over hot embers.

Alongside the roasting station were all the trimmings of a traditional Sunday roast – green beans, roast spuds, baby carrots and creamed spinach, along with several iterations of rich gravies, mustards and sauces.

It looks like they mean business at The Slate and determined to re-assert their reputation for providing a decadent, delicious Sunday Brunch. Next to the roast was the grilling station, with a selection of lamb rib chops, marbled sirloin steak and tenderloin fillet steaks – already to be cut and cooked to your liking. The other side of the grill contained the aforementioned lobster and giant tiger prawns.

Truly spoilt for choice, I hedged my bets and took a selection of the roast meat, and for good measure, a tenderloin, cooked medium-rare. Along with this came plenty of sides and a healthy slathering of gravy and Dijon mustard. In a rare moment of healthy-mindedness, I also made myself a salad from the smorgasbord of fresh greens, veggies and roasted nuts at the salad bar.

Kenny Rogers Roasters

My partner continued her seafood sojourn with an array of sashimi and sushi, then mussels steamed with wine and their own juices and young coconut to wash it down, a very fitting selection for our Andaman sea-side location.

It really is hard to describe the decadent selection of dishes available at The Slate’s brunch, suffice it to say there is something for everyone. Including fantastic Indian curries with crispy parathas, a selection of bite-sized Thai delicacies and spicy seafood dishes, Greek-style souvlaki and falafel wraps and so much more.

By this point, we were well on the way to being full, so decided to take a break and wander around the lagoon-like family-pool which sits adjacent to Rivet. We lamented that we had not brought our swimming gear for a post brunch dip and cocktail by the pool, as it’s all included in the brunch price. Returning to our seats we decided to wind down the day with a glass of wine, some ripe french cheeses, fresh fruit and a selection of the delicate petit fours on offer at the dessert bar.

It seems that Design Hotels, which recently welcomed The Slate into its portfolio boutique and luxury hotels, knows the cardinal rule – “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. They haven’t tried to re-invent the wheel with brunch at The Slate, choosing instead to make a great brunch even better.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that almost all of the highly experienced staff and management have been retained and seem invigorated to take dining at The Slate to new heights of quality and service.

 

Sunday Brunch at The Slate is held weekly througout the high season from 12pm until 3:30pm. Prices vary according to your free-flow drinks selection, starting from B2,050++ per person with soft drinks.

Kids are welcome. Make sure you bring your swimwear. For more information visit: theslatephuket.com

 

 
