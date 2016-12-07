Regardless, our team is working on. Contact us here through our websites or Facebook pages, and stay tuned to Radio Live 89.5 and our news feeds for updates
Class Act Media office closed due to power outage
PHUKET: Please note that the Class Act Media office - home of The Phuket News, Radio Live 89.5, Phuket Xtra TV, Novesti Phuketa Russian newspaper and Chinese newspaper Pujidaoxinwen - is closed today due to very late notice of our electricity being shut off so workers can install some new power lines.
Wednesday 7 December 2016, 09:06AM
