Class Act Media makes history with launch of ‘Khao Phuket’

PHUKET: Class Act Media, the island’s leading media group, today (Jan 6) marked the launch of its brand-new weekly Thai-language newspaper Khao Phuket (“Phuket News”).

Friday 6 January 2017, 02:04PM

Editor Chutharat ‘Um’ Plerin (left) and Deputy Editor Premkamon ‘Yim’ Ketsara hold copies of the inaugural issue of ‘Khao Phuket’ (Phuket News), the latest publication launched by leading media company Class Act Media. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
Khao Phuket is headed by Editor Chutharat “Um” Plerin and Deputy Editor Premkamon “Yim” Ketsara.

Ms Chutharat brings with her more than six years of covering leading news stories in Phuket, while Ms Premkamon, with her four years experience covering stories on the island, has also worked on stories with leading publications including The New York Times.

“We are very excited to see our newspaper launched today. We have been working very hard to make it happen in time for the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX), where many copies of our launch issue are being handed out,” said Ms Chutharat.

“I would like to thank all our colleagues for making Khao Phuket a reality. Our goal is to give the people of Phuket a voice. Making Phuket a better place does not mean hiding things under the carpet, we want to expose the problems so we can fix them together,” she added.

Ms Premkamon voiced her support for Khao Phuket’s stance on addressing difficult issues.

“We want to focus on the problems on the island that need to be solved by the government and other authorities in Thailand. We, as Thai citizens, pay tax, and we look forward to receiving quality work from our government in return,” she said.

“Once they solve a problem, we’ll support and recognise them for that. Diligent people deserve compliments, too,” Ms Premkamon noted.

However, she added, “We don’t want our newspaper to be full of just negative articles to motivate the government to work, we we also want it to be full of lots of smiling islanders, who live in one of the most beautiful tropical islands in the world, because the government pays attention to that too.

No other newspaper, in Thai language, is dedicated to covering just news and events in Phuket, Ms Chutharat pointed out.

“They are either a local edition of a national newspaper, or more magazine style and cover the soft news. Further, as part of Class Act Media, Khao Phuket offers a unique crossover perspective, which bridges the gap between the Thai the foreign communities,” she said.

Jason Beavan, General Manager of Class Act Media, said, “We are very excited and very pleased with the first issue. It’s a great way to start the new year with a new adventure.

“I feel this is the right time to launch a real Phuket-focused newspaper, with the Thai market having more disposable income than ever before, our advertisers now have a way to talk to the biggest demographic on the island, one that is here all year round.

“A big well done to our team, our Thai editors Khun Um and Khun Yim, and our graphics team headed by Nitad ‘Khun Tae’ Manee on producing a fantastic first issue. I can’t wait for next issue,” he said.

The inaugural issue of Khao Phuket has launched with more than 10,000 copies, available now at over 600 locations across the island (See list of key locations here.)

Free copies are available at the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) at Royal Phuket Marina.

More free copies will be handed out at Central Festival Phuket, Tesco Lotus and the Big C shopping centres on the bypass road this Saturday and Sunday, and the following weekend.

Visit the website KhaoPhuket.com or the Facebook page Khao Phuket.

 

 
