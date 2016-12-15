6.30pm to 10.00pm Join us with family and friends for an unforgettable evening! Our dinner will feature an International buffet with traditional favorites such as Christmas Turkey with Chestnut, Giblet Stuffing, Glazed Ham, Smoked Salmon and more… Carols by Dowrong choir, Christmas performances, live Ell’s band and Santa Claus will also keep you entertained. THB 2,950++ per adult THB 800++ per children between 6 to 12 years Free of charge for children below 6 years old
Christmas Eve Dinner
Start From: Saturday 24 December 2016, 06:30PM
to Saturday 24 December 2016, 10:00PM