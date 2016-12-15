12.00pm to 3.00pm Enjoy a Christmas brunch with family and friends while looking at the sea and listening to the DJ spinning songs Traditional favourites such as Christmas Turkey with Chestnut Giblet Stuffing, Glazed Ham, Smoked Salmon and more… Santa & his team will visit and the Camp Safari has plenty of Christmas activities for the kids! THB 2,400 net per adult THB 800 net per children between 6 to 12 years old Free of charge for children below 6 years old
Christmas Day Brunch
Start From: Sunday 25 December 2016, 12:00PM
to Sunday 25 December 2016, 03:00PM