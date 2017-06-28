CHINA: An 80-year-old woman who threw coins at the engine of a plane at Shanghai airport for ‘good luck’ yesterday (June 27) will not face charges, Chinese state media said today (June 28).

Wednesday 28 June 2017, 03:45PM

Officials examine the aircraft engine after an elderly woman threw in coins for good luck. Photo: Facebook/China People's Daily

The woman, whose surname is Qui, threw nine coins at the engine from the tarmac while boarding, with one of the coins remaining nestled in the engine.

She was then taken away by police after another passenger reported her behavior.

As a result, the flight to the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou was delayed for almost six hours after the incident.

Police at Shanghai Pudong International Airport said Ms Qui was a devoted Buddhist and believed the coin offering would ensure a safe flight.



However the People's Daily newspaper, citing police, said that while she had broken the law and would normally serve five days behind bars, she is exempted because she is aged over 70.